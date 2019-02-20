Fusionex : Shortlisted by Gartner for Its Progressive and Specialized Data Platform

Multi-award-winning data technology provider Fusionex has been
shortlisted in global research and advisory firm Gartner’s 2018 report
on “Other Vendors to Consider for Modern Analytics and BI".
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005415/en/
Fusionex’s State of The Art R&D Center - Home of Fusionex GIANT. (Photo: Business Wire)
Recognized in the report as an exemplary international Analytics and
Business Intelligence (A&BI) player, Fusionex’s analytics and data
discovery platform GIANT was noted for offering progressive and
specialized modern capabilities in streaming analytics. The report also
listed other key players such as Google, Splunk, and Amazon across
different categories.
In its report, Gartner cited GIANT as a fast time-to-insight platform
and an end-to-end solution with functions ranging from data preparation
and visualization to predictive and prescriptive analytics. The report
went on to say that A&BI platforms like GIANT were known for their
easy-to-use set of tools, which support a full range of analytics
workflow and self-service capabilities that enhances the effectiveness
of a business’ IT division. GIANT’s Smart Query function was also
commended for enabling “users to ask questions in natural language and
gain instant insights.”
Fusionex Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Ivan Teh said, “We
are honored that Fusionex was mentioned in Gartner’s report. Our team is
committed to continue improving our offerings to better serve our
fast-growing client base.”
Fusionex is working towards enhancing GIANT’s capabilities with a focus
on advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Fusionex was invited to the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 in
Sydney, Australia to showcase its GIANT, Artificial Intelligence (AI),
Machine Learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which includes
streaming analytics. Fusionex Managing Director of New Technologies
Jacob Isaac was a speaker at the event and shared how Artificial
Intelligence is a key factor for organizations in leading the global
technology race.
About Fusionex
Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider
specializing in Analytics, Big Data, the Internet of Things, Machine
Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on
helping clients capture, store, process, analyze and make sense of vast
amounts of structured and unstructured data. Featured on Forbes,
Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex
is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN,
bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven
platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE
companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and
medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe
as well as Asia Pacific. To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com
Fusionex GIANT
Fusionex’s analytics and data discovery product, GIANT, is an end-to-end
solution that ranges from data preparation to visualization and
predictive and prescriptive analytics. The platform ingests data from
varied sources, including streaming data to deliver advanced
visualizations, and reveals trends and behavioral patterns. Prebuilt
industry templates and wizard-driven dashboard features support
self-service. GIANT’s Smart Query function enables users to ask
questions in natural language and gain instant insights. Its customer
base includes clients from travel and hospitability, financial services,
healthcare, manufacturing, trade facilitation and retail.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005415/en/