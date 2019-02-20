Log in
Fusionex : Shortlisted by Gartner for Its Progressive and Specialized Data Platform

02/20/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Multi-award-winning data technology provider Fusionex has been shortlisted in global research and advisory firm Gartner’s 2018 report on “Other Vendors to Consider for Modern Analytics and BI".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005415/en/

Fusionex’s State of The Art R&D Center - Home of Fusionex GIANT. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fusionex’s State of The Art R&D Center - Home of Fusionex GIANT. (Photo: Business Wire)

Recognized in the report as an exemplary international Analytics and Business Intelligence (A&BI) player, Fusionex’s analytics and data discovery platform GIANT was noted for offering progressive and specialized modern capabilities in streaming analytics. The report also listed other key players such as Google, Splunk, and Amazon across different categories.

In its report, Gartner cited GIANT as a fast time-to-insight platform and an end-to-end solution with functions ranging from data preparation and visualization to predictive and prescriptive analytics. The report went on to say that A&BI platforms like GIANT were known for their easy-to-use set of tools, which support a full range of analytics workflow and self-service capabilities that enhances the effectiveness of a business’ IT division. GIANT’s Smart Query function was also commended for enabling “users to ask questions in natural language and gain instant insights.”

Fusionex Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Ivan Teh said, “We are honored that Fusionex was mentioned in Gartner’s report. Our team is committed to continue improving our offerings to better serve our fast-growing client base.”

Fusionex is working towards enhancing GIANT’s capabilities with a focus on advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Fusionex was invited to the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 in Sydney, Australia to showcase its GIANT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which includes streaming analytics. Fusionex Managing Director of New Technologies Jacob Isaac was a speaker at the event and shared how Artificial Intelligence is a key factor for organizations in leading the global technology race.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, the Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients capture, store, process, analyze and make sense of vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com

Fusionex GIANT

Fusionex’s analytics and data discovery product, GIANT, is an end-to-end solution that ranges from data preparation to visualization and predictive and prescriptive analytics. The platform ingests data from varied sources, including streaming data to deliver advanced visualizations, and reveals trends and behavioral patterns. Prebuilt industry templates and wizard-driven dashboard features support self-service. GIANT’s Smart Query function enables users to ask questions in natural language and gain instant insights. Its customer base includes clients from travel and hospitability, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, trade facilitation and retail.


© Business Wire 2019
