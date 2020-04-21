Log in
Fusionex : Supports Masala Wheels' Socially Impactful Initiative by Sponsoring Meals for the Needy

04/21/2020 | 08:41pm EDT

Data technology specialist Fusionex is lending its support to Masala Wheel's socially impactful campaign “Food Without Borders” by sponsoring meals for people who are struggling due to the restrictions placed by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Through this “Pay It Forward” initiative, Fusionex has sponsored balanced meals that are being delivered by Masala Wheels’ volunteers to identified beneficiaries. This social campaign will aid those who found themselves in this unfortunate situation, including marginalized communities, at-risk groups, the urban needy, university students and welfare homes, among others.

“We want to thank Fusionex for supporting our social enterprise initiative in reaching out to the vulnerable communities. By supporting this campaign, Fusionex has contributed towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, where our goal is to ensure that there is no poverty, establish zero hunger, provide decent work and economic growth, and forming meaningful partnership to achieve these goals,” said Masala Wheels Co-Founder Kuhan Pathy.

To date, the initiative has raised over 13,000 meals through 254 contributors to recipients from different groups including medical front-liners, enforcement officers, underprivileged households, welfare homes, refugees, homeless and university students. The meals provided by Masala Wheels consist of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with the food differing daily based on the number of orders.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has casted a very long shadow and has disrupted the livelihood of the many, many people, hitting hardest at the most vulnerable and needy among us. In the spirit of humanity, compassion and solidarity with our fellow Malaysians, Fusionex stands with Masala Wheels to help those affected by this terrible crisis. We are humbled to be playing a small part in supporting a great campaign with a noble cause that provides sustenance to the underprivileged and aid them when they need it the most. This is the least we can do as a fellow human being,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com


