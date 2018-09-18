Log in
Fusionex : Supports Medical Outreach Program targeting 500,000 Malaysians

09/18/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Fusionex is lending its support to the Mobile Medical Wellness Awareness Outreach Program. Fusionex is a main partner and sponsor for the program, which aims to create awareness of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high sugar – the three highs. To educate patients and the public, a Mobile Medical Outreach van will be visiting schools, colleges, malls, and community centers from November.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005041/en/

Fusionex is a main partner of the Rotary Club of Kuala Lumpur DiRaja Mobile Medical Outreach program ...

Fusionex is a main partner of the Rotary Club of Kuala Lumpur DiRaja Mobile Medical Outreach program which was launched recently by the Club’s president Datuk Seri Nelson Kwok (right) and Rotary Butterworth district governor Dr Baskaran Gobala Krishnan (second left). In the van is program head Dr Yap Chung Mui. (Photo: Business Wire)

The van and program were launched by Rotary Club of Kuala Lumpur DiRaja president Datuk Seri Nelson Kwok who took his oath at the Club’s 91st installation recently. He explained that the National Health and Morbidity Survey showed 17.5% of those aged 18 and above have diabetes and almost half of the population, or about 9.6 million people, have high blood or high cholesterol levels.

“It is very worrying that more than half the population has diabetes and hypertension, and four out of five people with high blood cholesterol levels are unaware of their condition,” he said, adding that “we will be conducting awareness programs on preventing the Three Highs as well as providing free tests.”

In addition to the outreach program, they will organize an art competition in January targeting the younger generation in schools and colleges. The program aims to reach 50,000 and impact 500,000 Malaysians. The program is slated to be launched internationally next March with the participation of seven sister clubs.

Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said, “We are delighted to be a part of this amazing outreach program led by the Rotary Club and look forward to making this a resounding success. We hope that the public will take full advantage of the education opportunities as well as free medical tests to improve the quality of life in their families and communities. We hope that with Fusionex’s support towards this noble Rotary Club-led initiative, Malaysians will be able to live healthier and better.”

About Fusionex
Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, the Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock the value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com


© Business Wire 2018
