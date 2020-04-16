Fusionex : and Heriot-Watt University Sign MoU to Nurture Resilient Future Talent to Face Challenges Posed by Covid-19 Impacted Economy

Leading multi award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Heriot-Watt, a prestigious leading UK university, to embark on a strategic collaboration that will enable the exchange of invaluable industry knowledge, insights and expertise between the parties so students will be able to face the difficult economic realities that have emerged as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The MoU was signed by key representatives of each organization, namely Mr. Chen Keat Ming, Vice President from Fusionex and Professor Mushtak Al-Atabi, Provost and Chief Executive Officer of Heriot-Watt University.

This partnership will see Fusionex providing employment and internship opportunities to graduates of the university’s data science program, as well as setting up a scholarship and other programs for outstanding students. Other areas of cooperation include joint consultancy activities in various academic and professional fields, joint organization of data science-related events and providing mentorship to scholars of the university.

In addition, Fusionex will also serve as a member on the University’s industry advisory panel and panel member for their public forum to promote awareness of Data Science as a career option.

The MoU is in line with Fusionex’s endeavor to nurture a new generation of data scientists, analysts and engineers who are fully-equipped to meet the growing demands of the technology landscape, both now and in the future. Furthermore, Fusionex’s expertise in data technology will empower students with the knowledge and skills to explore different pathways to create more innovations and breakthroughs in the industry.

“In today’s world impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak, cutting-edge innovations in digital technology play an even more vital role in the way we work and play. As such, Fusionex is honored to be partnering with Heriot-Watt University to cultivate a future workforce that is not only highly sought after by organizations, but also adept at dealing with any challenge and solving problems, including those that have arisen due to this pandemic. We hope this cooperation will serve as a motivation for the university’s students to excel, thus, creating the next generation of brilliant innovators and data technology prodigies,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.

About Heriot-Watt University

Heriot-Watt is a specialist, pioneering University, with a global presence, world renowned, innovative research and highly employable graduates. The university’s pioneering story began in Edinburgh in 1821 and continues today across the world. Founded in 1854, The Watt Club is the UK's oldest graduate club in the UK.

The university has five campuses across the world: Edinburgh, Scottish Borders, Orkney, Dubai and Malaysia, as well as 53 Approved Learning Partners (ALPs) and educational collaborative partners in 150 countries. The university has over 29,000 students studying at its campuses and online through distance learning (as at year end 2017). One third of its on-campus students studying in Scotland are from outside the UK, making Heriot-Watt one of the most internationally diversified of any UK university.

Heriot-Watt University is 37th in the world, 13th in the UK and 3rd in Scotland for its international outlook based on The World University Rankings 2019.

With over 130,000 alumni worldwide in over 190 countries, Heriot-Watt is the university of choice for business and industry​ and its graduates are sought by the best organizations worldwide.

To learn more about Heriot-Watt University, visit www.hw.ac.uk.

