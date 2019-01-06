Fusionex : privileged to host Jack Ma-chaired China Entrepreneur Club

Fusionex International was honored to be the sole technology company in
Malaysia to host the China Entrepreneur Club (CEC) at its office. The
Chinese delegation, led by its president and former China Merchants Bank
President Ma Weihua, visited Fusionex in the hopes of fostering stronger
relationships and exploring collaborative opportunities between both
countries.
Fusionex International Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh (left) presenting a token of appreciation to China Entrepreneur Club (CEC) President Ma Weihua (Photo: Business Wire)
In China, CEC is the premier platform for business leaders and whose
chairman is Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group. Founded by 31
of China’s most prominent magnates, economists, and diplomats, the CEC
is also a hub for Chinese entrepreneurial exchange, cooperation, and
international collaboration.
At the event, Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh
delivered the opening speech while Ma Weihua presented the keynote
address which was followed by a discussion between the Fusionex team and
CEC delegation. Among the topics discussed was how Malaysian and Chinese
enterprises may work together to improve and increase bilateral
investments.
In addition, numerous sectors were identified where closer ties could be
formed such as cultural exchanges, bilateral trade, travel and tourism,
technology, and exchange programs. Such programs would enrich both
countries and provide a win-win situation for Malaysia and China alike.
Over the course of the visit, the CEC delegation was presented with an
overview of Fusionex and Malaysia, highlighting how Fusionex could help
render its offerings and technology to help Chinese businesses.
In his speech, Ma Weihua praised Fusionex for its exemplary role in
driving the digital economy, stating that companies all over the world
should seek to emulate Fusionex and its mastery of data and technology.
He added that companies should begin adopting Artificial Intelligence,
Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics to create smarter ecosystems to
not only remain competitive but thrive in the future.
CEC Secretary-General Maggie Cheng commented, “I am enormously grateful
for Fusionex’s solid support for the CEC Business Visit. Our delegates
found the interaction with Fusionex was one of the most stimulating and
fruitful company visits. The delegation thoroughly enjoyed the office
tour for feeling the pulse of the most successful Malaysian IT company.
The delegates were highly impressed by the sharing about the millions of
ways to incorporate Big Data into different industries. CEC is looking
forward to furthering our friendship and collaborations in the coming
New Year.”
A product demonstration, office tour, and bilateral exchange of
souvenirs rounded up the event. Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said: “We applaud
the CEC for bringing together a multitude of key industry players who
make up the backbone of China’s entrepreneurial spirit. Being a digital,
technological, and innovative company, Fusionex is always open to
partnerships where both parties get to achieve great things together. We
also look forward to future collaborative opportunities with the CEC and
believe that China and Malaysia can strongly benefit from the strategic
application of technology.”
