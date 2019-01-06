Log in
Fusionex : privileged to host Jack Ma-chaired China Entrepreneur Club

01/06/2019

Fusionex International was honored to be the sole technology company in Malaysia to host the China Entrepreneur Club (CEC) at its office. The Chinese delegation, led by its president and former China Merchants Bank President Ma Weihua, visited Fusionex in the hopes of fostering stronger relationships and exploring collaborative opportunities between both countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005015/en/

Fusionex International Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh (left) presenting a token of apprec ...

Fusionex International Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh (left) presenting a token of appreciation to China Entrepreneur Club (CEC) President Ma Weihua (Photo: Business Wire)

In China, CEC is the premier platform for business leaders and whose chairman is Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group. Founded by 31 of China’s most prominent magnates, economists, and diplomats, the CEC is also a hub for Chinese entrepreneurial exchange, cooperation, and international collaboration.

At the event, Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh delivered the opening speech while Ma Weihua presented the keynote address which was followed by a discussion between the Fusionex team and CEC delegation. Among the topics discussed was how Malaysian and Chinese enterprises may work together to improve and increase bilateral investments.

In addition, numerous sectors were identified where closer ties could be formed such as cultural exchanges, bilateral trade, travel and tourism, technology, and exchange programs. Such programs would enrich both countries and provide a win-win situation for Malaysia and China alike. Over the course of the visit, the CEC delegation was presented with an overview of Fusionex and Malaysia, highlighting how Fusionex could help render its offerings and technology to help Chinese businesses.

In his speech, Ma Weihua praised Fusionex for its exemplary role in driving the digital economy, stating that companies all over the world should seek to emulate Fusionex and its mastery of data and technology. He added that companies should begin adopting Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics to create smarter ecosystems to not only remain competitive but thrive in the future.

CEC Secretary-General Maggie Cheng commented, “I am enormously grateful for Fusionex’s solid support for the CEC Business Visit. Our delegates found the interaction with Fusionex was one of the most stimulating and fruitful company visits. The delegation thoroughly enjoyed the office tour for feeling the pulse of the most successful Malaysian IT company. The delegates were highly impressed by the sharing about the millions of ways to incorporate Big Data into different industries. CEC is looking forward to furthering our friendship and collaborations in the coming New Year.”

A product demonstration, office tour, and bilateral exchange of souvenirs rounded up the event. Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said: “We applaud the CEC for bringing together a multitude of key industry players who make up the backbone of China’s entrepreneurial spirit. Being a digital, technological, and innovative company, Fusionex is always open to partnerships where both parties get to achieve great things together. We also look forward to future collaborative opportunities with the CEC and believe that China and Malaysia can strongly benefit from the strategic application of technology.”

About Fusionex
Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, the Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients capture, store, process, analyze and make sense of vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com


© Business Wire 2019
