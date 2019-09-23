Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Future Bar is the Next Generation Energy Bar: “The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:06am EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The energy bar changed the way athletes snacked.

Thirty years before the first energy bar hikers ate GORP (good old raisins and peanuts) or Snickers bars. Skiers packed frosted Pop-Tarts. Mountain bikers ate bananas and fig bars.

When the first energy bar arrived, athletes finally had a convenient snack they could take anywhere.

Since then, the love affair with energy bars or protein bars has continued to grow. Of course, energy bars evolved as the years came and went. The industry also became very profitable. In 2018, the U.S. energy bar market exceeded $3 billion in 2018.

Today, the next-generation energy bar has finally arrived. Created for millennials by two millennials, the Future Bar – The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar is the ultimate evolution of energy bars.

“We wanted to take the energy bar to the next generation,” Marcus Lunardo, one of the two millennial co-founders of Future Foodz, which is based in Toronto. “We wanted an energy bar that reflected our ethics and desire for simpler, healthier ingredients."

The Future Bar has just four simple ingredients: Cricket Protein Powder, Egg White Powder, Callebaut Belgian Milk Chocolate, and 100 percent Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter.

When he researched the energy bar industry, Lunardo said there was no healthy chocolate bar on the market. He also didn’t find any that used cricket protein powder.

“We saw a gap in the market,” Lunardo said. “We wanted to create a tasty and healthy energy bar for our generation. Plus, we wanted the production process to reflect our social values. We want to leave the world in better shape than when we arrived.”

To meet their social values, Lunardo said Future Foodz uses sustainable sources for their ingredients. By adopting sustainable sourcing standards or green sourcing, the company chooses suppliers who integrate social, ethical, and environmental performance factors into their production process. For example, Cricket protein is more eco-friendly than traditional livestock, which accounts for more than 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are committed to creating a great-tasting energy bar that uses ‘green’ ingredients that don’t harm the planet,” Lunardo said.

For more information, check out the company’s website, or visit vitabeauti.com.

Andrew Polin
Future Foodz
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
03:46aTOKMANNI OYJ : Members of Tokmanni Group's Nomination Board
AQ
03:45aLessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
RE
03:44aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : CARIBBEAN-HEALTH - PAHO prepares for UN High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage in the Caribbean
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5AIRBUS SE : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group