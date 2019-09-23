Future Bar is the Next Generation Energy Bar: “The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar”

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The energy bar changed the way athletes snacked.

Thirty years before the first energy bar hikers ate GORP (good old raisins and peanuts) or Snickers bars. Skiers packed frosted Pop-Tarts. Mountain bikers ate bananas and fig bars.

When the first energy bar arrived, athletes finally had a convenient snack they could take anywhere.

Since then, the love affair with energy bars or protein bars has continued to grow. Of course, energy bars evolved as the years came and went. The industry also became very profitable. In 2018, the U.S. energy bar market exceeded $3 billion in 2018.

Today, the next-generation energy bar has finally arrived. Created for millennials by two millennials, the Future Bar – The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar is the ultimate evolution of energy bars.

“We wanted to take the energy bar to the next generation,” Marcus Lunardo, one of the two millennial co-founders of Future Foodz, which is based in Toronto. “We wanted an energy bar that reflected our ethics and desire for simpler, healthier ingredients."

The Future Bar has just four simple ingredients: Cricket Protein Powder, Egg White Powder, Callebaut Belgian Milk Chocolate, and 100 percent Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter.

When he researched the energy bar industry, Lunardo said there was no healthy chocolate bar on the market. He also didn’t find any that used cricket protein powder.

“We saw a gap in the market,” Lunardo said. “We wanted to create a tasty and healthy energy bar for our generation. Plus, we wanted the production process to reflect our social values. We want to leave the world in better shape than when we arrived.”

To meet their social values, Lunardo said Future Foodz uses sustainable sources for their ingredients. By adopting sustainable sourcing standards or green sourcing, the company chooses suppliers who integrate social, ethical, and environmental performance factors into their production process. For example, Cricket protein is more eco-friendly than traditional livestock, which accounts for more than 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are committed to creating a great-tasting energy bar that uses ‘green’ ingredients that don’t harm the planet,” Lunardo said.

