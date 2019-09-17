Log in
Future Beyond Edges, NDT Beyond Expectations

09/17/2019 | 12:25am EDT

--NDT Announced Its Button-Free Solution on vivo NEX 3

New Degree Technology has announced that its “Touch Sense” technology is the key enabler behind the virtual buttons on vivo’s NEX 3 smartphones, which was announced on Sept. 16th, 2019. NDT’s high sensitivity force sensors, together with a vibration feedback mechanism, seamlessly transition the user experience from physical buttons to virtual buttons and the effect is truly beyond expectations. In addition, because of the high sensitivity of NDT force sensors, they are placed in the interior of the phone, vacating precious real estate on the frame to accommodate a larger screen and a 4G/5G hybrid antenna design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005957/en/

vivo NEX 3 Touch Sense enabled by NDT Force Touch Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

vivo NEX 3 Future Beyond Edges

Similar to iQOO Pro series, vivo NEX 3 comes with both 4G and 5G models, making vivo the market leader in 5G smartphones in terms of number of models in the market. Combining 5G connectivity, an unbelievably cool display, a pop-up selfie cam, a triple-lens rear camera, and a headphone jack all-in-one, NEX 3 looks and feels exactly like the zero-compromise smartphone vivo has promised. Its stunning edgeless “waterfall” screen boasts a 99.6% screen-to-body ratio, leading its competitors by a wide margin. One prominent feature of this futuristic looking smartphone is its button-free design, enabled by NDT’s (New Degree Technology) force sensing technology. NEX 3 5G hides physical buttons from sight, but there are seven pressure sensors on the side to emulate power and volume buttons, with indicators on the screen as to where these ‘buttons’ are located, creating a seamless, touch-controlled unibody design. Combined with X-axis Haptic Vibration motor, Touch Sense can respond with haptic feedback just like physical buttons for some functions, delivering an experience that’s tangible, comfortable and futuristic. Aside from the enhanced aesthetics, which is manifested by the visually pleasing curved edges, the replacement of physical buttons with virtual buttons also offers concrete benefits such as the removal of uncomfortable sharp edges and provides better protection to the phone. NEX 3 was initially launched in China only and will be available to global consumers soon after.

Touch Sense

NDT is the global leader in force sensing technology with an excellent track record of providing innovative solutions to smartphone industry. The integration of NDT’s technology in vivo NEX 3 showcases NDT’s ability to continuously adapt to market trends and provide timely products to its customers well ahead of its competitors. As waterfall screen and virtual buttons are quickly becoming standard features for smartphone industry, NDT’s touch sensing technology is now considered to be an indispensable enabler of these features. It not only can meet current market demands, it may further enable advanced features in the future, such as “smart frame”, which offers more complex modes of interaction between the user and the smartphone, further enriching user experience.

For more information, visit www.newdegreetech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
