Future Bright Mining : ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/13/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

高 鵬 礦 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2212)

ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As a quorum of members of the Company was not present within 30 minutes after the Time appointed for the AGM, the Chairman of the AGM announced that the AGM shall, in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, be adjourned to Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the circular dated 10 May 2019 (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") dated 10 May 2019 issued by the Company. Terms defined in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used herein, unless the context requires otherwise.

According to the notice of AGM of the Company dated 10 May 2019, the AGM of the Company was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (the "Time appointed for the AGM").

However, as a quorum of members of the Company was not present within 30 minutes after the Time appointed for the AGM, the Chairman of the AGM announced that the AGM shall, in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, be adjourned to Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (the "Time appointed for the Adjourned AGM") at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong (the "Adjourned AGM").

Forms of proxy which had been duly submitted and were valid for the AGM will still be valid at the Adjourned AGM. The forms of proxy accompanied with the Circular which were sent to the Shareholders can be used for the Adjourned AGM. Any Shareholder who wishes to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the Adjourned AGM should note that to be valid, a form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the Time appointed for the Adjourned AGM.

By order of the Board

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

Liu Jie

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Liu Jie (the chairperson), Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Hu Minglong, Mr. Chen Gang, Mr. Rao Dacheng and Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang (the vice chairman); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Xun, Mr. Zhang Yijun, Prof. Lau Chi Pang JP and Ms. Liu Shuyan.

Disclaimer

Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 23:38:03 UTC
