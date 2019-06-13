Future Bright Mining : ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

高 鵬 礦 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2212)

ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the circular dated 10 May 2019 (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") dated 10 May 2019 issued by the Company. Terms defined in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used herein, unless the context requires otherwise.

According to the notice of AGM of the Company dated 10 May 2019, the AGM of the Company was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (the "Time appointed for the AGM").

However, as a quorum of members of the Company was not present within 30 minutes after the Time appointed for the AGM, the Chairman of the AGM announced that the AGM shall, in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, be adjourned to Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (the "Time appointed for the Adjourned AGM") at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong (the "Adjourned AGM").