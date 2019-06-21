|
Future Bright Mining : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018
06/21/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
CONTENTS
|
|
Pages
|
ABOUT THIS REPORT
|
2
|
RESPONSIBILITY AND GOVERNANCE
|
3
|
Governance Structure
|
3
|
Clean and Honest Practices
|
4
|
Fair Competition
|
4
|
ESG Governance
|
4
|
Materiality Analysis
|
5
|
GREEN OPERATIONS
|
7
|
Discharge Compliance
|
7
|
Use of Resources
|
8
|
Ecological Conservation
|
9
|
DRIVING QUALITY
|
10
|
Win-win
|
10
|
Quality Assurance
|
12
|
Compliant Operation
|
13
|
ATTENTION TO OUR EMPLOYEES
|
14
|
Employment and Labour Rights
|
14
|
Welfare and Care
|
15
|
Training and Development
|
16
|
Occupational Health and Safety
|
17
|
CONTRIBUTION TO COMMUNITIES
|
21
|
APPENDIX: INDEX OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE
|
23
ABOUT THIS REPORT
OVERVIEW
This report is the third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report issued by Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (hereinafter "Future Bright", the "Company" or "us"). It is an annual report published regularly and focuses on the disclosure of the Company's performance in respects of business integrity, green production, environmental protection, responsible production, employee development, teamwork, production safety and health, and giving back to society.
REPORTING SCOPE
The policies and information in this report cover the Company and its wholly-owned and majority-owned subsidiaries. The disclosure covers the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"). Some information is retrospective with respect to past years.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
This report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (as amended) issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Stock Exchange") in December 2015, as set out in Appendix 27 to the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange. Identification and disclosure of information on the Company's ESG performance is for reference by stakeholders and shareholders. The contents of this report has been determined in accordance with a set of established procedures, which include: identifying and prioritising key stakeholders, identifying and ranking key stakeholders, identifying and ranking material ESG issues, determining ESG reporting limits, collecting relevant materials, compiling ESG report based on data, and reviewing information contained in the report.
SOURCE AND RELIABILITY ASSURANCE
The information and cases in this report are mainly from the statistic records and relevant documents of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company undertakes that this report contains no false records or misleading statements, and assumes responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.
CONFIRMATION AND APPROVAL
This report was approved by the Board on 21 June 2019 following confirmation by the management.
02 Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited
RESPONSIBILITY AND GOVERNANCE
We have been focusing on developing the Yiduoyan Project, which is an open pit mine located in Hubei Province of the PRC. Meanwhile, the Company also engages in the trading of commodities business during the Reporting Period in addition to the sale of marble blocks, in order to diversify the existing business of the Company.
Through this ESG Report, Future Bright will make public and detailed disclosure and elaboration of ESG and other non-financial matters of the Company. We hope that the report disclosures will provide Future Bright with an opportunity to review our own ESG performance and governance achievements, as well as provide a platform for the public to understand Future Bright's social responsibility values and non-financial business achievements.
GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
A robust corporate governance system is the key to ensuring that the Company continues to maintain smooth, transparent operations, attract investment, safeguard shareholder rights and enhance company value. The Company honours its commitment to maintaining sound corporate governance standards and procedures, treating all stakeholders with fairness, transparency and responsibility, creating stakeholder value, protecting the environment, serving the community, and giving back to society.
The Board of Future Bright, which comprised of four committees (namely, the Compliance Committee, the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee, and the Remuneration Committee) and the office of company secretary, takes direct responsibility for overseeing various corporate functions, such as corporate investment and development, production, finance, administration. Set out below are specific details regarding our governance structure:
The Board
|
Office of Company
|
Compliance
|
Audit
|
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Secretary
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Investment
|
|
Production
|
|
Finance
|
Administrative
|
Development
|
Department
|
|
Department
|
|
Affairs
Subsidiaries
|
Environmental, Social & Governance Report 2018
|
03
RESPONSIBILITY AND GOVERNANCE
CLEAN AND HONEST PRACTICES
The Company has consistently promoted compliance and integrity in our operating environment. We comply strictly with the relevant local laws and regulations and ethical standards of our operations, including but not limited to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國公司法》),the Interim Provisions on Banning Commercial Bribery(《關於禁止商業賄賂行為的暫行規定》), and the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance of Hong Kong (Cap. 201 of the Laws of Hong Kong), in order to maintain a clean environment in the Company.
Future Bright stresses the importance of employee compliance with the code of professional conduct. To prevent corrupt practices, minimise risk exposure, and ensure the Company's sustainable, stable and robust growth, the Company has formulated and implemented the "Anti-corruption Policy and Processes" and "Whistleblowing Policy"while adding amendments relating to implementation, as well as providing a copy of provisions relating to anti-corruption in the "Employee Code of Conduct". The audit committee of the board of the Company is responsible for organising and executing interdepartmental anti-corruption work. Future Bright encourages all employees to report anti-corruption behaviour, providing definite whistleblowing methods and channels, and safeguards the privacy of whistleblowers. At the same time, we actively organise anti-corruption training courses to guide them in improving corporate governance capabilities and promote awareness of clean and honest practices.
While strengthening our internal controls, the Company actively promotes anti-corruption awareness to external stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, regulatory authorities and shareholders through communications on legal compliance and business integrity and ethics, particularly on stages with high risk of corrupt behaviour such as project tender and procurement.
FAIR COMPETITION
Future Bright complies with the laws and regulations including the Anti-monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國反壟斷法》), the Anti-unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國反不正當競爭法》), the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國公 司法》) and the Competition Ordinance (Cap. 619 of the Laws of Hong Kong). We stand against activities that disrupt market order and industrial development, including unfair competition, malicious collusion, monopolies etc. During the Reporting Period, the Company did not discover any irregularities relating to conflict of interest, corruption and commercial bribery, nor was the subject of litigation due to unfair competition or breach of anti-monopoly laws.
ESG GOVERNANCE
A robust ESG governance system is a vital guarantee of the company's long term sustainable development. The Company continuously improves the ESG governance standards and expands the depth and breadth of ESG responsibility management.
We have established a top-down ESG management system with the ESG executive committee mainly responsible for management and the ESG Working Group mainly responsible for its implementation work, and have clearly defined and execution and the overall coordination of our ESG management.
Board of Directors
ESG Executive
Committee
ESG Working
Group
-
Responsible for assessing and determining the Company's ESG risks
-
Ensure that Future Bright has in place an appropriate and effective risk management and internal control system relating to ESG matters
-
Review and approve ESG policies
-
Review and approve the ESG report
-
Implement ESG risk management and internal control
-
Guide the work of the ESG working group
-
Review ESG policies
-
Review the ESG report, and confirm the accuracy of information on performance indicators
-
Promote each department to implement various ESG policies
-
Report to the Executive Committee on the implementation of ESG projects
-
Collect information on ESG performance indicators
-
Compile ESG report
04 Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 02:19:04 UTC
|
|
|
|
|