Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Future Bright Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/ 02 / 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited 4 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 2212

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 80,000,000,000

  • HK$0.001 HK$80,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    --

    --

    Balance at close of the month

    80,000,000,000

  • HK$0.001 HK$80,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding monthPar value

(State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$80,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month

3,870,000,000

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of

the month

3,870,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Movement during the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 03:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aBARRICK GOLD : Company news in brief
AQ
12:22aThe Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Says International Day of Happiness Aligns With its Precepts
GL
12:21aACCESS, DIAMOND BANKS' MERGER : Pros, cons of ‘backing the stronger horse'
AQ
12:18aABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Scores – Saturday, Mar 9 & Sunday, Mar 10
PU
12:18aSHISEIDO : Creating a new market through the integration of foundation and medicated skincare
PU
12:18aNIKON : introduces the COOLSHOT 20 GII Laser Rangefinder
PU
12:18aNIKON : introduces the PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder
PU
12:16aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : swings to annual profit after two years of loss
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:08aBEMIS : Form Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.