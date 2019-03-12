Future Bright Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/ 02 / 2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited 4 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 2212
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 80,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding monthPar value
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$80,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of
preceding month
3,870,000,000
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
Balance at close of
the month
3,870,000,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Movement during the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)