Future Bright Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/ 02 / 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited 4 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 2212

Description: Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 80,000,000,000

HK$0.001 HK$80,000,000
Increase/(decrease) --
Balance at close of the month 80,000,000,000

HK$0.001 HK$80,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

HK$80,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

3,870,000,000
Increase/(decrease) during the month 0
Balance at close of the month 3,870,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

