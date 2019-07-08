Future Bright Mining : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

高 鵬 礦 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2212)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

The announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was informed that on 8 July 2019, Mr. Li Yuguo ("Mr. Li"), an executive director and the controlling shareholder of the Company, acquired on the market an aggregate of 86,380,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 2.23% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, at a total consideration of approximately HK$7.43 million. Immediately after the aforesaid acquisitions, Mr. Li's shareholding in the Company increased from approximately 59.13% to approximately 61.36%.

By Order of the Board

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

Liu Jie

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Liu Jie (the chairperson), Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Hu Minglong, Mr. Chen Gang, Mr. Rao Dacheng and Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang (the vice chairman); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Xun, Mr. Zhang Yijun, Prof. Lau Chi Pang JP and Ms. Liu Shuyan.