Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Future Bright Mining : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

高 鵬 礦 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2212)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

The announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was informed that on 8 July 2019, Mr. Li Yuguo ("Mr. Li"), an executive director and the controlling shareholder of the Company, acquired on the market an aggregate of 86,380,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 2.23% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, at a total consideration of approximately HK$7.43 million. Immediately after the aforesaid acquisitions, Mr. Li's shareholding in the Company increased from approximately 59.13% to approximately 61.36%.

By Order of the Board

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

Liu Jie

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Liu Jie (the chairperson), Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Hu Minglong, Mr. Chen Gang, Mr. Rao Dacheng and Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang (the vice chairman); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Xun, Mr. Zhang Yijun, Prof. Lau Chi Pang JP and Ms. Liu Shuyan.

Disclaimer

Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 02:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53pCOMSCORE : Announces Malaysian Launch of Video Metrix Multi-Platform to Measure Video Audiences Across Smartphones, Tablets and Desktops
PU
10:51pChengdu Hi-tech Zone and Cass Business School Strengthening Cooperation on Financial Professionals
PR
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS FDX, FRED, PSMT, REV INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ASNA, PYX, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:37pJapan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
RE
10:33pHYRECAR : How Will CA AB5 Effect Rideshare and Delivery Drivers?
PU
10:31pAnd the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
DJ
10:23pKONICA MINOLTA : Unveils New Exciting Version of MarketPlace
PU
10:20pIndex-Fund Firms Gain Power, but Fall Short in Stewardship, Research Shows -- Journal Report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Trump Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads Blocked

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About