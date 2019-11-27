Future Bright : OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.92 a barrel Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Log in
OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.92 a barrel Tuesday, 26 November 2019

11/27/2019

Vienna, Austria, 27 November 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $63.92 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $64.21 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:02:05 UTC
