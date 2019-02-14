Future Farm Maine Extends 100-Acre Lease for CBD-Producing Hemp

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new lease with Haymart, LLC to grow CBD-producing hemp on the same 100-acre parcel which the Company leased from Haymart for its inaugural 2018 season.



The new lease covers the 2019 season and will also cover the 2020 and 2021 seasons, unless either the Company or Haymart opt out. Under the terms of the lease, Haymart will also provide farming services to Future Farm. Haymart has proven to be a key contributor to the success of Future Farm Maine and the Company is grateful for the willingness of Haymart to work creatively on the economic terms of the new lease. Future Farm and Haymart are also in discussions about working together in other aspects of the rapidly expanding market for CBD-producing hemp.

Future Farm is also pleased to announce that, with the new lease in place, it has completed its 2019 license applications for the cultivation of industrial hemp for its three Maine locations, and will submit those applications in the immediate future.

“Now is the time to make the investments and secure additional licensing so that Future Farm can continue to build on our early success in Maine,” says Zachary Lapan, manager of Future Farm Maine’s cultivation and processing operations. “Haymart, the State of Maine and the farming community around us have always been very collaborative, and we will continue working with them to expand our current footprint.”

Click here to view Future Farm’s Maine harvest video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmuRol13Qm7qlMQM2Kx77g/featured

