Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Future Farm Maine Extends 100-Acre Lease for CBD-Producing Hemp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new lease with Haymart, LLC to grow CBD-producing hemp on the same 100-acre parcel which the Company leased from Haymart for its inaugural 2018 season. 

The new lease covers the 2019 season and will also cover the 2020 and 2021 seasons, unless either the Company or Haymart opt out. Under the terms of the lease, Haymart will also provide farming services to Future Farm. Haymart has proven to be a key contributor to the success of Future Farm Maine and the Company is grateful for the willingness of Haymart to work creatively on the economic terms of the new lease. Future Farm and Haymart are also in discussions about working together in other aspects of the rapidly expanding market for CBD-producing hemp. 

Future Farm is also pleased to announce that, with the new lease in place, it has completed its 2019 license applications for the cultivation of industrial hemp for its three Maine locations, and will submit those applications in the immediate future. 

“Now is the time to make the investments and secure additional licensing so that Future Farm can continue to build on our early success in Maine,” says Zachary Lapan, manager of Future Farm Maine’s cultivation and processing operations. “Haymart, the State of Maine and the farming community around us have always been very collaborative, and we will continue working with them to expand our current footprint.”

Click here to view Future Farm’s Maine harvest video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmuRol13Qm7qlMQM2Kx77g/featured

For further information, contact Investor Relations at investor@futurefarmtech.com or (888) 387-3761 Ext. 710. 

On behalf of the Board, 

Future Farm Technologies Inc. 

William Gildea, Chairman and CEO 

About Future Farm Technologies Inc. 

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company’s mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm’s scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking.  Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.  There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties.  We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations
888-387-3761
INVESTOR@FUTUREFARMTECH.COM

Future Farm Technologies Inc..JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aVULCAN MATERIALS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aPrecipio 2018 Revenues Increase 66% over 2017; Company Takes Substantial Cost-Cutting Measures Towards Profitability
GL
08:18aTRANSCANADA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aROBERT HALF : Named One Of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies
PR
08:17aLAZYDAYS : Tampa Bay Buccaneers Street Team RV Created By Lazydays RV Unveiled Saturday, February 9th
PU
08:17aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type 10-K
PU
08:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
PU
08:17aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type 8-K
PU
08:17aFLYBE : Form 8.3 - FLYBE Group PLC
PU
08:17aGEFRAN S P A : 2019-02-14 Gefran S.p.A. preliminary consolidated results to 31 December 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
2DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.