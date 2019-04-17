Future Farm Maine's Strong Cherry Wine Hemp Seed Sales Continue

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to report that sales of its elite strain of Cherry Wine hemp seeds have reached over $136,000 USD since they became available for sale in March.



Approximately 130,000 Cherry Wine hemp seeds were sold through Future Farm Maine, the Company’s subsidiary, and remain available for purchase by visiting FutureFarmShop.com or by sending an email to sales@FutureFarmTech.com. As previously announced, two industrial hemp cultivation licenses have been awarded by the State of Maine, positioning Future Farm Maine to be a leading supplier of a very valuable cultivar to farmers looking to grow hemp for CBD.

“The revenue generated by these seeds enables us to improve all aspects of our operations in Maine, which we expect to result in a robust yield of CBD oil and distillate on a per acre basis,” comments William Gildea, CEO of Future Farm Technologies. “The lessons learned and revenue realized from the 2018 harvest are creating a trajectory that every successful company hopes for.”

For further information about Future Farm Technologies, contact Investor Relations at investor@futurefarmtech.com or (888) 387-3761 ext. 710.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a diversified Canadian company focused on the emerging cannabis market with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. Future Farm is operating or developing cultivation, processing, retail and technology/breeding innovation businesses in both the marijuana and hemp-for-wellness segments of the cannabis market. The Company also has significant experience in sustainably growing organic produce indoors and is developing opportunities in that market. The deep operational, financial and regulatory expertise of Future Farm’s outstanding management team put it in a strong position to grow its existing businesses and through acquisitions and joint ventures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations 888-387-3761 x710 INVESTOR@FUTUREFARMTECH.COM