Future World Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 572)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Future World Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") would like to announce that Mr. Chen Xiaodong€௓ወ؇("Mr. Chen") has resigned from his positions as an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 24 December 2018. Mr. Chen confirms that his resignation is due to his own commitments and there is no disagreement between him and the Board, and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to announce that Mr. Cai Linzhan,€ᇹᎌ࢝, an executive Director, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in place of Mr. Chen with effect from 24 December 2018. Mr. Cai was first appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in June 2017 and later resigned from the position in October 2017.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chen for his valuable contribution to the Company during his term of office as executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Yun Fat, Mr. Cai Linzhan, Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence and Mr. Yu Qingrui; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert, Mr. Tam Tak Wah and

Mr. Zheng Zhongjia.