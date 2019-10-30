Future World Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSALS OF LISTED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

未 來 世 界 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 572)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSALS OF LISTED SECURITIES

The Board announces that in a series of transactions conducted during 26 February 2019 to 30 October 2019, the Group has disposed of a total of 321,230,000 CMBC Shares at a total consideration of approximately HK$47,082,000 (excluding stamp duty and related expenses).

As certain applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposals exceed 5% but less than 25%, the Disposals constitute a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE DISPOSALS

During 26 February 2019 to 30 October 2019, the Group, through the Seller (which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), has disposed of a total of 321,230,000 CMBC Shares at a total consideration of approximately HK$47,082,000 (excluding stamp duty and related expenses), at the price between HK$0.128 to HK$0.300 per CMBC Share. The average price (excluding stamp duty and related expenses) for the Disposals of each CMBC Share was approximately HK$0.147.

Among the 321,230,000 CMBC Shares, as to 86,860,000 CMBC Shares were disposed on the open market and the identities of the counterparties of the open market Disposals cannot be ascertained. To the best of knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and having made all reasonable enquiries, the counterparties and the ultimate beneficial owner(s) of the counterparties of the open market Disposed Shares are Independent Third Parties.