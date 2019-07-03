Future World Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF RICH POWER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 未 來 世 界 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 572) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF RICH POWER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED THE ACQUISITION The Board is pleased to announce that, after trading hours on 3 July 2019, the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Sale Shares at the Consideration of HK$148,000,000, of which HK$100,000,000 will be satisfied in cash and the remaining balance of HK$48,000,000 will be satisfied by issuing the Promissory Note to the Vendors upon Completion. Upon Completion, the Company will own the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, and the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Target Company will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. 1

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as defined in the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Completion is subject to fulfillment of the terms and conditions precedent set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement, and the Acquisition may or may not proceed to Completion. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Board is pleased to announce that, after trading hours on 3 July 2019, the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Sale Shares at the Consideration of HK$148,000,000, of which HK$100,000,000 will be satisfied in cash and the remaining balance of HK$48,000,000 will be satisfied by issuing the Promissory Note to the Vendors upon Completion. THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT Date 3 July 2019 (after trading hours) Parties The Purchaser The Vendors To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendors are Independent Third Parties. 2

Subject matter to be acquired Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company. Consideration The Consideration is HK$148,000,000, which shall be settled in the following manner: a sum of HK$50,000,000, being the initial deposit of the Consideration, shall be payable to the Vendors within ten (10) Business Days upon signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Such initial deposit shall be refundable to the Purchaser in the event that the conditions precedent are not satisfied (if applicable) or waived on or before the Long Stop Date and Completion does not take place in accordance with the Sale and Purchase Agreement; a further sum of HK$50,000,000 shall be payable to the Vendors in cash on the date of Completion; and the remaining balance of the Consideration in the sum of HK$48,000,000 shall be satisfied by issuing the Promissory Note in favour of the Vendors (or their nominee(s)) by the Purchaser on the date of Completion. The Consideration will be funded by internal resources of the Group. Basis of determination of the Consideration The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendors and the Purchaser by taking into account, among others, (i) the valuation prepared by Roma Appraisals Limited, an independent valuer, on the Property as at 31 May 2019 with an appraised value of RMB131,000,000 (equivalent to HK$148,030,000); and (ii) the reasons for and benefits of the Acquisition as described under the paragraph headed "Reasons for and Benefits of the Acquisition" in this announcement below. The valuer valued the Property by comparison approach by making reference to comparable sales transactions as available in the relevant market. 3

Conditions precedent Completion is conditional upon fulfillment of the following conditions: this announcement having been published in accordance with the Listing Rules; the Purchaser having completed and reasonably satisfied with the due diligence review in relation to the Target Company (including but not limited to the legal, financial, commercial aspects and the real properties of the Target Company); the Vendors having provided written evidence to the satisfaction of the Purchaser that all debts and liabilities owing or incurred by the Target Company to the Vendors (which amounted to approximately HK$32,096,000 as at 30 June 2019) having been discharged, released, waived or extinguished; the Purchaser having obtained and reasonably satisfied with the contents of the PRC legal opinion in relation to the Property of the Target Company; the Target Company having obtained all necessary and valid consents, approvals, orders, permits, authorisations, registrations, notices and/or waivers (as the case may be) from any governmental authorities for the purposes of its existing business operations; there has not been any material adverse change in respect of the Target Company or occurrence of any incident which will have a material adverse effect on the business, prospects, performance, financial position and Property of the Target Company since the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and the warranties and representations given by the Vendors in the Sale and Purchase Agreement remain true and accurate in every respect. The Purchaser may waive in writing the conditions (b), (d), (f) and (g) as set out above at its absolute discretion. The above conditions (a), (c) and (e) shall not be waivable. In the event that the conditions mentioned above cannot be fulfilled or waived by the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement before the Long Stop Date, the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall be terminated and the Vendors shall immediately upon termination of the Sale and Purchase 4

Agreement refund the received initial deposit of HK$50,000,000 to the Purchaser, whereupon the relevant rights and obligations under the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall have no further force and effect and no party to the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall have any liability under them (without prejudice to the rights of the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement in respect of any antecedent breaches). Completion Completion is expected to take place on the fifth (5th) Business Day after the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions (or such later date as the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement may agree in writing) mentioned above. Upon Completion, the Company will indirectly own the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, and the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Target Company will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Promissory Note The terms of the Promissory Note have been negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties and the principal terms of which are summarised below: Issuer The Purchaser Principal amount HK$48,000,000 Interest The Promissory Note will carry interest at the interest rate of 8% per annum. Interest shall be payable semi-annually in arrears. The interest rate was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties with reference to the lending rate of loans of financial institutions in Hong Kong. 5

