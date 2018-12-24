Future World Financial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 未來世界金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 572)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Future World Financial Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Siu Yun Fat (Chairman)

Mr. Cai Linzhan (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence

Mr. Yu Qingrui

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert

Mr. Tam Tak Wah

Mr. Zheng Zongjia

There are three Board committees. The membership information of each committee is set out below.

Audit Committee

Mr. Tam Tak Wah (Chairman) Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert

Mr. Zheng Zongjia

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert (Chairman) Mr. Tam Tak Wah

Mr. Zheng Zongjia

Nomination Committee

Mr. Tam Tak Wah (Chairman) Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert

Mr. Zheng Zongjia

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018