Future World Financial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 未來世界金融控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 572)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Future World Financial Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Siu Yun Fat (Chairman)
Mr. Cai Linzhan (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence
Mr. Yu Qingrui
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert
Mr. Tam Tak Wah
Mr. Zheng Zongjia
There are three Board committees. The membership information of each committee is set out below.
Audit Committee
Mr. Tam Tak Wah (Chairman) Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert
Mr. Zheng Zongjia
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert (Chairman) Mr. Tam Tak Wah
Mr. Zheng Zongjia
Nomination Committee
Mr. Tam Tak Wah (Chairman) Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert
Mr. Zheng Zongjia
Hong Kong, 24 December 2018
