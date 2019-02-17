Future World Financial : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 未來世界金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 572)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Future World Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in accordance with Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) concerning disclosure of inside information and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Company, the Group expects to record a loss before tax of approximately HKD80 million (the "Loss") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared with a profit before tax of approximately HKD468 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Loss is mainly attributable to loss of approximately HKD82 million (2017: profit of approximately HKD518 million) recorded in the business segment of securities trading and investment.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. This profit warning is only an assessment by the Board based on the information currently available, which has not been reviewed nor audited by the Company's auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the announcement of the Company in relation to the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is expected to be released in late March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Future World Financial Holdings Limited

Siu Yun Fat

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Yun Fat, Mr. Cai Linzhan, Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence and Mr. Yu Qingrui; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert, Mr. Tam Tak Wah and Mr. Zheng Zongjia.