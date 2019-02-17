Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Future World Financial : PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 10:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 未來世界金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 572)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Future World Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in accordance with Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) concerning disclosure of inside information and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Company, the Group expects to record a loss before tax of approximately HKD80 million (the "Loss") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared with a profit before tax of approximately HKD468 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Loss is mainly attributable to loss of approximately HKD82 million (2017: profit of approximately HKD518 million) recorded in the business segment of securities trading and investment.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. This profit warning is only an assessment by the Board based on the information currently available, which has not been reviewed nor audited by the Company's auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the announcement of the Company in relation to the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is expected to be released in late March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Future World Financial Holdings Limited

Siu Yun Fat

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Yun Fat, Mr. Cai Linzhan, Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence and Mr. Yu Qingrui; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert, Mr. Tam Tak Wah and Mr. Zheng Zongjia.

Disclaimer

Future World Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 15:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Batelco Chairman reviews Batelco's 5G Network readiness
AQ
11:26aDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : DFM, ADX says companies disclose 2018 results
AQ
11:23aDUKAT DD : Serbian Dukat ensemble to perform at Katara
AQ
11:22aPOUJOULAT : Beijaflore are champions of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour
AQ
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : United Women 3 London Bees 0
PU
11:16aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : United Steelworkers Ratify New Labor Agreement at Cooper Tire Clarksdale Facility
BU
11:01aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, AGN, ALKS and SVXY
GL
11:01aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, TYME, UXIN and TAP
GL
10:54aSARRI STATE OF AFFAIRS : Chelsea face crunch Manchester United clash in FA Cup fifth round
AQ
10:44aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines launches FlyFest promo
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM PAO : GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA - source
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : warns of no-deal Brexit, says has spent tens of millions preparing
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover bid' ..
4DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES : FDA lifts warning on Dr Reddy's Andhra Pradesh plant
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : leaks new wearables range set to launch with S10 - report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.