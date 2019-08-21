Log in
Future of Ecommerce in Canada | Read Infiniti's Latest Blog for More Insights on the Ecommerce Landscape in Canada

08/21/2019 | 07:21am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on the flourishing future of ecommerce in Canada. In this blog, experts at Infiniti have identified important facts about the Canadian ecommerce space for companies that want to establish themselves in the future of ecommerce in Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005032/en/

Future of ecommerce in Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Future of ecommerce in Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ecommerce sector continues to gain momentum in Canada, giving the future of ecommerce in the region a positive signal for growth. According to Infiniti’s industry experts, approximately eight in ten Canadians shop online and are buying more often, more items, and across product categories. Although Canadians generally like to shop from Canadian retailers, the availability of varieties on cross-border websites is attracting shoppers to these platforms as well. The future of ecommerce in Canada will largely rely on enhanced buying experiences that are rooted to personalization, convenience, and a consistent, timely buying experience across all channels.

Canadians are spending more time online in 2019 than ever before and this trend is expected to continue and boost the future of ecommerce in Canada. Request a free proposal to know how to make a place for your business in the Canadian ecommerce space.

Future of ecommerce in Canada

Falling shipping time and prices

Increased online spending in Canada is largely fueled by the decreasing shipping costs in the country. With many major online retailers now offering free or affordable shipping on a large variety of products, Canadian shoppers can purchase online more frequently and without having to shell out excess money.

Developing omni-channel capabilities

Majority of the Canadian population are located in urban areas. Furthermore, the prices of coast to coast shipping are rising. As a result, we can expect to see more omni-channel initiatives in the future of ecommerce in Canada. New ecommerce trends including ship-to-store and store pickup have worked well with Canadian shoppers and helped shoppers become more accustomed to shopping online without immediately compromising on the brick and mortar store experience.

Get in touch with our experts to know more about how you can stay prepared for the trends and challenges in the Canadian ecommerce market.

Weak Canada dollar and cross-border purchases

Ecommerce companies in Canada are including products outside their traditional product scope into their offerings. One of the key reasons behind this is the weakening Canadian dollar against other currencies. This has resulted in fewer cross-border orders as it will cost more with the current unfavorable currency exchange rates for Canadian customers. Moreover, the shipping costs of importing from another country would also prove to be higher.

Learn more about how Infiniti’s solutions can help your business. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.


© Business Wire 2019
