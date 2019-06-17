Future of Healthcare and Health Policy Addressed in Distinguished Lecture Series

Washington, DC, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC) is pleased to announce that two globally renowned healthcare leaders will deliver AAHC 50th Anniversary Distinguished Lectures. This second in a series of lectures will take place September 2019 at the AAHC Annual Meeting, which will focus on the theme of how human migration is influencing healthcare both globally and locally. The distinguished lecturers will be:

In making the announcement, AAHC President and CEO Dr. Steven L. Kanter noted, “Inspirational leadership and effective management of academic health centers have been the central concerns of AAHC throughout its 50 years. As we celebrate the golden anniversary of this association, it is essential to acknowledge the ever more significant role academic health centers play in healthcare delivery, research, and education on the global stage.”

The lectures, an ongoing series of presentations by global thought leaders in state-of-the-science healthcare and leading-edge health policy, highlight the critical leadership role that academic health centers play in advancing forward-looking policies and solutions in today’s healthcare landscape.

“It is my distinct pleasure to have these two preeminent individuals take part in this important series of lectures that are identifying critical issues for leaders in health policy and healthcare from around the world,” said Kanter.

The Association of Academic Health Centers is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through the dynamic leadership of academic health centers.

Elizabeth Gemoets Association of Academic Health Centers 202-265-9600 egemoets@aahcdc.org