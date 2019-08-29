Future of Smart Living, Digital Entertainment in Focus at ‘Think Asia, Think Hong Kong'

New Insights and Resources Shared for Growing Business Globally

How “smart” is living about to become? How will every aspect of people’s lives – including entertainment – become virtual and more intelligent? And how can United States businesses benefit from the global trends and opportunities in “smart” living and digital entertainment?

The chief executives of 10 fast-growing companies in Hong Kong – an incubating space equipped with tech-savvy urban lifestyle, robust ICT infrastructure, business creativity and strong innovation-driven manufacturing capability which is set to unleash new dimensions in the fields of smart-living and entertainment technology – will deliver the latest insights from their research and international expansion, to more than 1,500 attendees at the “Think Asia, Think Hong Kong” (TATHK) Symposium on September 20 at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles.

The symposium, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) – a statutory body established to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade – is a one-day seamless and thorough guide to help U.S. businesses successfully expand globally and enter the Asian marketplace through Hong Kong. As a window to all of Asia, Hong Kong presents new and unparalleled opportunities for companies around the world to tap into.

The event will also feature thematic breakout sessions with globally prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, designers, investors, service professionals and a Hong Kong start-up showcase. Business sectors highlighted include fintech, legal services, intellectual property (IP) protection, fundraising, health innovation & biotech, smart living & digital entertainment, design and more.

Getting Smart

Among these sessions, the conference track “The Future of Smart Living and Digital Entertainment” will showcase two panel discussions covering a panoply of possibilities for a smart-living and advanced-entertainment future. The panels will be moderated by Duncan Chiu and Peter Yan, Director and CEO, respectively, of Hong Kong Cyberport.

The “Smart living innovations in Hong Kong” session will feature business leaders representing the burgeoning fields of smart fashion, smart eyewear and smart health:

Chelsea Miu, Brand Director of MAD Gaze, an augmented reality (AR) smart-glasses company with offices in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Taiwan, whose products – powered by algorithm-based hand gesture control – have been delivered to more than 45 countries;

Walden Lam, Co-founder of Unspun, a robotics and apparel company – backed by the National Science Foundation, SOSV, the Mills Fabrica and the H&M Foundation – that builds individualized custom jeans on demand with a mission to reduce global carbon emissions by at least 1% through automated, localized, and intentional manufacturing;

Alvin Cheung, Co-founder and COO of Zunosaki, a start-up with a social mission to revolutionize the rehabilitation industry with affordable robotics. Its flagship product Handyrehab – a smart robotic glove system to help disabled persons complete daily tasks – is clinically proven to help stroke rehabilitation patients regain as much as 90% of full motor control.

Another session, “The power of creativity in digital entertainment”, will feature these panelists:

Tristan Lo, Co-founder and CEO of Godzpeed Autosport, an award-winning provider of professional-graded driving simulation software used for esports gaming and professional training, whose partners include professional racing series such as the China Touring Car Championship (CTCC);

Winson Kwok, Hong Kong Affairs Officer of GJS Technology, which blends artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to produce “fighting robots” for competitions, multiplayer games and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, and has partnered with World Cyber Games (WCG) to introduce a robot fighting championship in the world’s largest esports competition; and

Kevin Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Redspots Creative, a multi-media production company whose offerings include 3D video production and AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) interactive technologies, products and platforms, with a specialty in motion-capture and facial expression-capture technology. Its clientele includes Fortune 500 companies in consumer products, restaurant, automotive, financial, hospitality/casino and other sectors.

For more information about “Think Asia, Think Hong Kong” and FREE registration details, please visit www.thinkasiathinkhk.com/2019.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

