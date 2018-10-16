Future-proofing retail: our budget submission to the Chancellor

FUTURE-PROOFING RETAIL - ACTION ON BUSINESS RATES CAN'T WAIT: THE BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM'S SUBMISSION TO THE CHANCELLOR

Tomorrow's announcement of the latest consumer price index figures will lead to another significant increase in business rates from April 2019. The impact on the retail industry will be considerable, increasing the overall business rates bill by nearly £200m.

Retail is facing the most challenging operating environment in decades as technology changes how people shop, consumer confidence is falling, and costs continue to rise.

Retailers are responding - over the last 5 years retailers have invested £1bn in new technologies, while average profitability across the industry has almost halved.

Many businesses will struggle to absorb further increased costs.

The business rates bill is having a dramatic effect - since 2015 there have been 3,200 store closures, and over 50,000 job losses. Worse, it is hindering the successful reinvention of our high streets as it is a cost that few start-up businesses are able to bear.

In his Autumn Budget statement, retailers need the Chancellor to address the unsustainable burden being placed on the industry by business rates and take action to reform a broken and outdated system of business taxation. Retail represents 5% of the economy, pays 10% of business tax and pays almost 25% of business rates.

The BRC is calling on the Chancellor to:

Freeze the business rates multiplier - for two years until the 2021 revaluation after which three-yearly revaluations will be undertaken. Action is needed now, and a freeze is the very least the industry requires.

for two years until the 2021 revaluation after which three-yearly revaluations will be undertaken. Action is needed now, and a freeze is the very least the industry requires. Work with industry to set out principles for future business taxation - outline a long-term vision, align international efforts, publish a holistic road map with immediate steps to reduce the burden of commercial property taxation.

Helen Dickinson, OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium said:

'Retailers need the forthcoming Budget to reduce the cost burden on retail businesses. This will incentivise innovation and support the industry in creating quality jobs and providing great choice for consumers at competitive prices - future-proofing retail to ensure the best is made of the opportunities and challenges thrown up by transformation.

'The business taxation system is in urgent need of reform but any shift to an online sales tax would represent a double jeopardy for many retailers who are responding to customer demand and investing in online retailing. 8 out of the top 10 online retailers also have physical stores.

'If the Government is to follow through on its commitment to 'back business' they cannot penalise retailers for investing in our high streets or dis-incentivise them from investing in new technology to meet the challenge of changing shopping habits. We need a fundamental reform of the business taxation system to make it fit for a modern retail industry operating in the 21st century.'

The retail industry has the following additional recommendations for the Autumn Budget:

1. Post Brexit import VAT

Brexit uncertainty is having a detrimental impact on the retail industry's ability to plan for the future.

We need the UK Government to seek to stay part of a common VAT system with the EU, underpinned by common rules.

Introduce a VAT deferment scheme before 29 March 2019.

Negotiate to maintain eligibility for UK businesses for the MOSS system.

2. Improving Apprenticeship Levy flexibility

The Apprenticeship Levy should provide the perfect opportunity for retailers to retrain their staff for the retail jobs of the future. Without additional flexibility in how this money can be spent, this opportunity will be wasted and the Levy is just another tax. We call on the Chancellor to:

Allow retailers to use levy funds to cover the cost of backfilling time spend off the job.

Extend the lifetime of the levy funds for a further 12 months while standards are approved.

Deliver consistency in approach across the devolved nations.

3. Regulate the payments landscape and improve competition

Tackle increases in charges by extending the scope of the IFR beyond interchange fees; restricting the range of fees and requiring an investigation into major card schemes for abuse of their dominant market position.

Support improvements to customer journeys in Payment Initiation Services (PIS) including a single, simple, user-friendly bank authentication method to enhance competition.

Address uneven advantages for low-value contactless transactions whereby card transactions below £30 require no authentication yet all PIS transactions do.

4. Plastics tax and cumulative burden

Work with the retail industry to ensure there are no unintended consequences for businesses or consumers from new measures on plastic waste and products.

Link measures relating to tax, DRS, Producer responsibility, the 25 Year Environment Plan, and the forthcoming Resources and Waste Strategy to ensure there is a comprehensive cross-Government strategy and a consistent approach.

Establish a clear end goal for the Treasury-led parts of the Government's strategy, including channelling funds from any new revenue to waste infrastructure or marine environment improvements.

