FutureStack New York: Creating More Perfect Software Together

New Relic's FutureStack19 event series is your opportunity to join your peers in the industry to learn how to navigate the technology shifts in today's software-driven, cloud-native world. And it all kicks off with FutureStack New York-a free, all-day event on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Whether you're a developer or an IT ops professional hoping to level up your New Relic knowledge and skills, or an exec wanting to leverage observability for digital transformation and business success, FutureStack New York has plenty to offer. You'll increase your understanding of the impact of digital transformation on your business, learn how to help make your organization even more software-driven, and gain invaluable insights into DevOps best practices and prescriptive strategies for cloud adoption and optimization. Of course, you'll also get firsthand details about new and existing New Relic products, including New Relic One, our groundbreaking entity-centric observability platform.

This year, FutureStack New Yorkwill help you answer key questions like:

How can I accelerate my shift to a cloud-native strategy and reimagine the way my organization delivers, runs, and monitors applications?

How can I scale DevOps practices beyond individual teams and build a culture of measurement and continuous improvement?

How can I develop a unified, entity-centric view of my applications, services, and systems, and understand their relationships and dependencies, to create more compelling digital customer experiences?

How can I learn what's coming next in the evolution of observability for modern software systems?

How can I unlock and apply the full value of my New Relic investment?

As always, the day kicks off with a keynote from New Relic founder and CEO Lew Cirne-he'll share updates on New Relic's mission to instrument, measure, and improve the internet to help our customers create more perfect software, experiences, and businesses. Lew is also an articulate and passionate champion of entity-centric observability, which empowers New Relic customers to work with more data, from more sources, and with deeper support for open instrumentation.

Our agenda features insights from innovative, born-in-the-cloud digital businesses that are constantly innovating; as well as large, complex enterprises transforming from legacy systems to leading-edge technologies in a quest to become more customer-centric.

Modernization insights from AWS. One of the highlights of our customer and partner presence at FutureStack New York will come courtesy of Amazon Web Services (AWS), our Diamond sponsor for this year's event. Dave McCann, VP, AWS Marketplace, Catalog Services and Migration Services, will share insights and lessons AWS has learned from hundreds of its own customers that have executed modernization strategies. You can also visit the AWS boothto speak with solution architects, view demos, and learn more about the 30+ AWS integrations available to New Relic customers. You can even meet with AWS migration and modernization experts to map a strategy that gets more out of your own organization's apps running on AWS.

Other speakers and topics on tap for FutureStack New York include:

Genesys/PureCloud Chief Architect and Technical Fellow Glenn Nethercutt, who will discuss Moving to Entity-Centric Observability with New Relic One

McGraw Hill's Anjeneya Dubey, Senior Director of Engineering Site Reliability, Performance and Capacity; and GE Digital's Director, Monitoring Tools Development, Boris Grinberg, both of whom will join our Senior Solutions Manager, Tori Wieldt to discuss Defining the Principles, Habits, and Practices of Site Reliability Engineering

Elevate your ops game with PagerDuty. Finally, visit our Platinum sponsor, PagerDuty, at its booth to learn why more than 11,500 organizations of all types and sizes depend on PagerDuty to improve operations, deliver great customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. In particular, you can discover how PagerDuty's real-time operations platform combines with New Relic APM-leveraging New Relic alerting and events to deliver best-in-class on-call notification capabilities for DevOps, ITOps, SecOps, and other teams.

In addition to our keynotes and customer speakers, you'll hear from New Relic experts and colleagues as they explore sessions related to DevOps and observability, such as:

Moving to Entity-Centric Observability with New Relic One: Learn to cut through complexity, provide context, and see across artificial organizational boundaries to quickly find and fix problems in your software, applications, and infrastructure.

Learn to cut through complexity, provide context, and see across artificial organizational boundaries to quickly find and fix problems in your software, applications, and infrastructure. Generating Context From Your Log Data: See how to bridge the visibility gap between your metrics, events, and log data to gain deeper insights to identify performance bottlenecks and troubleshoot production issues. You'll also learn how to reduce MTTR and proactively remove potential problems even before they occur.

See how to bridge the visibility gap between your metrics, events, and log data to gain deeper insights to identify performance bottlenecks and troubleshoot production issues. You'll also learn how to reduce MTTR and proactively remove potential problems even before they occur. Defining the Principles, Habits, and Practices of Site Reliability Engineering: This talk will cover the cultural shifts involved in building an SRE practice, the relationship between SRE and DevOps, and how to apply these practices to enable self-service with greater agility and reliability.

This talk will cover the cultural shifts involved in building an SRE practice, the relationship between SRE and DevOps, and how to apply these practices to enable self-service with greater agility and reliability. After Lift & Shift-What Does Successful Modernization Take? Take a walk through the benefits and key elements of a continuous modernization strategy-from re-hosting and re-platforming to refactoring your applications running in the cloud.

Take a walk through the benefits and key elements of a continuous modernization strategy-from re-hosting and re-platforming to refactoring your applications running in the cloud. Multidimensional Kubernetes Monitoring with New Relic: This interactive session shows how to use New Relic to observe performance and dependencies in your Kubernetes environment, and troubleshoot failures, bottlenecks, and other abnormal behavior.

This interactive session shows how to use New Relic to observe performance and dependencies in your Kubernetes environment, and troubleshoot failures, bottlenecks, and other abnormal behavior. Getting to Faster Incident Response with Applied Intelligence: Explore incident management best practices that move you toward zero downtime, and how New Relic can help.

Be sure to register for New Relic University's afternoon of hands-on, laptop-open pre-conference training on Wednesday, September 18 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., also at the Grand Hyatt. NRU has created a brand new course focused on helping you make the most of New Relic Dashboards. You'll learn how to use the Chart Builder and write Advanced New Relic Query Language (NRQL) queries to create custom charts and dashboards that provide actionable insights about your customer experience, application environments, and infrastructure. Seats are limited so register today!

We're also offering a Hackers Workshop on Wednesday, September 18 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. If you're a developer looking to prove the value of your software to your business, this workshop is for you! In this workshop you will:

Get an introduction to 'the art of the possible,' with example real-world applications built on the programmable New Relic One platform.

Learn how easy it is to get up and running with your first application.

Get hands-on support in building advanced visualizations using the same tools New Relic engineers use to create our curated products.

See the full FutureStack New York agenda for more details-and check back often to learn more about the latest customer and partner speakers.

Claim your complimentary place now, before we sell out!

