Futures climb as U.S.-China tensions ease

10/09/2019 | 06:33am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

China is still open to agreeing a partial trade deal with the United States, Bloomberg reported, despite the inclusion of top Chinese artificial intelligence startups in a trade blacklist.

Separately, the Financial Times reported Beijing was offering to increase its annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products by $10 billion.

At 5:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 193 points, or 0.74%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 0.85% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 72.75 points, or 0.95%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.19% 26164.04 Delayed Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 -1.56% 7604.269716 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.67% 7823.777751 Delayed Quote.20.30%
S&P 500 -1.56% 2893.06 Delayed Quote.15.41%
