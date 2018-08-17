Log in
Futures dip as weak forecasts hit chip stocks, lira slides

08/17/2018 | 01:14pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday as dour forecasts from Applied Materials and Nvidia weighed on shares of chipmakers and a recovery in Turkey's lira ran out of steam.

Shares of Nvidia dropped 4 percent in premarket trading after the chipmaker said cryptocurrency-fueled demand had dried up and forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates.

Applied Materials slid 5.2 percent after the world's largest supplier of chip equipment forecast current-quarter results below estimates, adding to fears that a two-year chip boom may be losing steam.

Micron fell 1.3 percent, while Intel slipped 0.4 percent. Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's U.S.-listed shares dropped 1.1 percent.

The lira weakened roughly 6 percent against the dollar after a U.S. warning that Ankara should expect more sanctions unless it hands over detained American evangelical pastor, Andrew Brunson.

The fresh salvo at Turkey dulled Thursday's market optimism, which was due to waning trade worries after the United States and China said they would hold fresh talks later this month.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.10 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.15 percent.

Nordstrom jumped 9.4 percent after the department store chain reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales growth, helped by online sales.

Second-quarter earnings have been stronger than expected, with 79.3 percent of the 463 S&P 500 that have reported so far beating analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On a thin day for economic data, the University Of Michigan consumer sentiment index is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS -0.17% 47.43 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.58% 25558.73 Delayed Quote.3.40%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.61% 47.17 Delayed Quote.2.19%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -0.82% 47.1 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 7374.2948 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 7806.5241 Delayed Quote.12.61%
NORDSTROM 0.81% 52.28 Delayed Quote.10.34%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.63% 257.44 Delayed Quote.33.04%
S&P 500 0.79% 2840.69 Real-time Quote.5.41%
