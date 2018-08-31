Log in
Futures dip on renewed worries over trade dispute

08/31/2018 | 01:38pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, ahead of a deadline for the NAFTA trade deal, as fresh threats from U.S. President Donald Trump on a trade war with Beijing dulled investor sentiment.

Trump is prepared to quickly ramp up a trade war with China and has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX closed down on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canada and the U.S. will make a final push to iron out differences on a pact to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) on Friday, with Mexico on standby to return to talks, aimed at ending a year of hard-fought negotiations.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

BRP Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$79 from C$69

Hudbay Minerals Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$10 from C$12

Rogers Communications Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to C$69 from C$65

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1212; rose 0.58 percent [GOL/]

US crude: $69.81; fell 0.63 percent [O/R]

Brent crude: $77.44; fell 0.42 percent [O/R]

LME 3-month copper: $6058; fell 0.13 percent [MET/L]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Chicago PMI for Aug: Expected 63; Prior 65.5

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Aug: Expected 95.5; Prior 95.3

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Aug: Expected 108.1; Prior 107.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Aug: Expected 87.5; Prior 87.3

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Aug: Prior 2.9 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Aug: Prior 2.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

($1 = C$1.30)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRP INC 7.78% 70.22 Delayed Quote.50.98%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 25986.92 Delayed Quote.5.13%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC -3.72% 6.21 Delayed Quote.-44.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.23% 7642.6699 Delayed Quote.19.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 8088.3631 Delayed Quote.17.47%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.73% 67.79 Delayed Quote.6.62%
S&P 500 -0.44% 2901.13 Real-time Quote.8.99%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.11% 16371.55 Delayed Quote.1.12%
