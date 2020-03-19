Log in
Futures fall again as recession fears rage on

03/19/2020 | 06:37am EDT
The floor of the the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen after the close of trading in New York

U.S. stock index futures fell for the third time this week on Thursday as sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken equity markets that a coronavirus-driven global recession could be averted.

The meltdown in global markets, which has brought back memories of the 2008 financial crisis, has pushed Wall Street's three main indexes down about 30% from their record closing highs last month and erased the Dow Jones Industrials' gains since the President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

At 06:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 411 points, or 2.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 1.97% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 66.5 points, or 0.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 1.17%. The S&P 500 closed down 5.18% at 2,398.1? on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -6.30% 19898.92 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
NASDAQ 100 -4.00% 7175.176089 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 6989.844441 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
S&P 500 -5.18% 2398.1 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
