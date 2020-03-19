Futures fall again as recession fears rage on

The meltdown in global markets, which has brought back memories of the 2008 financial crisis, has pushed Wall Street's three main indexes down about 30% from their record closing highs last month and erased the Dow Jones Industrials' gains since the President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

At 06:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 411 points, or 2.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 1.97% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 66.5 points, or 0.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 1.17%. The S&P 500 closed down 5.18% at 2,398.1? on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

