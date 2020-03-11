Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Futures fall as investors wary of U.S. response to virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:22am EDT
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

U.S. stock index futures fell more than 2% on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, on skepticism about President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Expectations that Trump would announce "major" stimulus measures helped Wall Street rebound on Tuesday from a bruising sell-off on Monday as a plunge in oil prices compounded fears of a global recession.

While Trump met with fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and discussed a payroll tax cut, no concrete measures have been announced.

The rapid spread of the virus has galvanized central banks and governments to roll out measures to cushion its fallout. The Bank of England on Wednesday became the latest central bank to cut interest rates. [MKTS/GLOB]

Analysts now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates for the second time this month when it meets next week, pressuring Treasury yields further. [US/]

Rate-sensitive U.S. lenders tumbled, with Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley down between 2.2% and 3.7% in premarket trade.

At 7:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 567 points, or 2.28%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 71.25 points, or 2.49%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 190 points, or 2.28%.

The three main stock indexes came within a hair's breadth of confirming bear market territory, implying a drop of 20% from record highs, on Monday. The benchmark S&P 500 is now about 15% below its all-time high hit just three weeks earlier.

Nike fell 3.7% after rivals Adidas and Puma flagged a sales hit in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

DXC Technology soared 15.6% after the IT and consulting services provider said it would sell its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $5 billion.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's inflation report for February is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures also shrugged off Joe Biden rolling into commanding victories in pivotal Michigan and two other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

By Medha Singh and Sanjana Shivdas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -8.48% 202.25 Delayed Quote.-23.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.89% 25018.16 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
NASDAQ 100 5.34% 8372.265476 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 4.95% 8344.252867 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
PUMA SE -3.41% 56.65 Delayed Quote.-14.19%
S&P 500 4.94% 2882.23 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aBrazil Inflation Accelerated in February on School, Food Costs
DJ
08:26aFactbox - The economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
08:26aItaly, Britain wield economic axes to try to slay coronavirus
RE
08:26aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus today
RE
08:22aFutures fall as investors wary of U.S. response to virus
RE
08:11aU.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000 -- Update
DJ
08:09aUAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia hits crude prices
RE
08:05aAT&T's Xandr launches TV ad buying tool, partners with Disney
RE
08:05aAUBADE PUBLISHING ACHIEVES PUBLISHING GOAL ONE YEAR EARLY : Releases Eight Titles in 2020
SE
08:04aChina new bank loans dip more than expected in February as virus jolts economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group