Futures fall on China trade worries

08/30/2018 | 01:42pm CEST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main equity index on Thursday, as concerns about uncertainty over an escalating trade war between China and the United States eclipsed optimism around the U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

Talks between Canada and the United States are intensifying as the two countries push to hammer out a deal on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement by a Friday deadline, with both sides upbeat about progress made so far.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.29 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

GDP data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX closed higher on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported third-quarter results which topped market expectations, helped by a sharp rise in earnings from the United States.

Canadian gold and silver mining company Tahoe Resources Inc said on Wednesday that it believed there was an attempt to illegally extract gold at its La Arena mine in Peru.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Journey Energy Inc: Eight Capital raises rating to buy from neutral and price target to C$3.15 from C$2.25

National Bank of Canada: Barclays raises target price to C$69 from C$67

Thomson Reuters Corp: Berenberg cuts target price to C$44 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1210; fell 0.12 percent [GOL/]

US crude: $69.88; rose 0.53 percent [O/R]

Brent crude: $77.62; rose 0.62 percent [O/R]

LME 3-month copper: $6064; fell 0.36 percent [MET/L]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Jul: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Jul: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Jul: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jul: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Jul: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Jul: Prior 2.2 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims for Aug: Expected 214,000; Prior 210,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average for Aug: Prior 213,750

0830 Continued jobless claims for Aug: Expected 1.725 mln; Prior 1.727 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

($1 = C$1.29)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 26124.57 Delayed Quote.5.69%
JOURNEY ENERGY INC -1.15% 1.72 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
NASDAQ 100 1.19% 7660.1797 Delayed Quote.18.35%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.99% 8109.6874 Delayed Quote.16.32%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 0.12% 65.27 Delayed Quote.3.94%
S&P 500 0.57% 2914.04 Real-time Quote.8.37%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.21% 16390.29 Delayed Quote.0.90%
TAHOE RESOURCES INC -1.47% 4.68 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 0.55% 58.06 Delayed Quote.5.38%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.39% 79.31 Delayed Quote.7.69%
