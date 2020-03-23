Futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections
03/23/2020 | 08:10am EDT
U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.
At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)