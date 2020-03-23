Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 08:10am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.55% 19173.98 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 -4.04% 6994.29106 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 6879.517406 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
S&P 500 -4.34% 2304.92 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aFederal Reserve Announces Major Expansion of Market Supports
DJ
08:12aWalmart ups minimum wage in e-commerce warehouses by $2 as orders surge on virus worries
RE
08:10aFutures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections
RE
08:10aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA offices in Metro Manila to set up Kadiwa stalls amid quarantine
PU
08:05aInfrared Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope Now Available from ViewTech Borescopes
SE
08:04aUK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests - FT
RE
08:00aLouis Dreyfus posts 2019 profit slide, says no virus hit so far
RE
08:00aYum China says seeing early signs of recovery from COVID-19 fallout
RE
07:59aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
07:59aHow Alibaba's Freshippo adapted to keep delivering in virus-hit China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Announces Immediate Action Plan in Context of Sharp Decrease in Oil Prices
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group