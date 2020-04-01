Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Futures tumble in start to second quarter as coronavirus crisis worsens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader wears a face mask on the floor of the NYSE in New York

U.S. stock index futures sank on Wednesday, as stark predictions of a rise in the U.S. death toll and worsening economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic led investors to ditch equities for safe-haven assets.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes ended Tuesday with their worst opening quarters in history as efforts to contain the virus resulted in store closures, massive staff furloughs and a virtual halt in business activity.

S&P 500 firms are down about $5.6 trillion in market value so far this year, despite an unprecedented round of fiscal and monetary stimulus that helped equity markets claw back some of the sharp declines last week.

"Talk of a bottom in equity markets still seems remarkably premature given the continued increase in infection and death rates across Europe and the United States," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a "very, very painful" two weeks ahead, with White House health officials modeling an enormous jump in virus-related deaths even with strict social distancing measures.

With the quarterly earnings season set to begin in two weeks, investors fear reports of more production cuts as demand across sectors including airlines, autos, luxury goods and industrials evaporates, raising the risk of corporate defaults.

Companies listed on the S&P 500 are expected to enter an earnings recession in 2020, with declines in profit projected in the first and second quarters, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Annual earnings are expected to fall 2%, the first decline since 2009. In the second quarter alone, profits at S&P 500 firms are projected to slide 9.6%.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, remains near levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis, with investors flocking to the perceived safety of gold and U.S. Treasuries.

Interest-rate sensitive Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs fell more than 3% in premarket trading.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said U.S. economic activity was likely to be "very bad" in the first half of 2020 and the unemployment rate could rise above 10%.

The U.S. private payrolls report due later in the day is expected to show a decline of 150,000 jobs in March after 183,000 additions in February.

At 06:55 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were down 704 points, or 3.24%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 84.5 points, or 3.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 221.75 points, or 2.85%.

By Uday Sampath Kumar and Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.84% 21917.16 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 7813.498914 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 7700.09798 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
S&P 500 -1.60% 2584.59 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aSTATEMENT BY THE FATF PRESIDENT : COVID-19 and measures to combat illicit financing
PU
08:29aHundreds of loans have been made under UK coronavirus scheme - Treasury
RE
08:27aU.S. private payrolls post first decline since 2017
RE
08:21aPOSCO : The Story at POSCO Thainox, Thailand
PU
08:19aEU proposes short-time work scheme to avoid coronavirus lay-offs
RE
08:17aFutures tumble in start to second quarter as coronavirus crisis worsens
RE
08:16aUNITED STATES : Non-Farm Employment Change better than estimates at -27K
08:11aENVELA : Subsidiary DGSE Announces Physical Silver Bullion Available for Sale
PU
08:03aRussia, U.S. hold energy talks, as Trump complains about oil cheaper than water
RE
08:02aMalaysia's sovereign fund names Prime Minister Muhyiddin as chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group