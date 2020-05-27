Futurism Partners With IBM Security

Piscataway, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Futurism Technologies, a leading provider of Digital Transformation services and solutions has partnered with IBM to help clients secure their data. Futurism also announced today Futurism EndPoint Secure, a unified endpoint managed security service to provide control and security over the growing number of mobile and IoT devices. Futurism EndPoint Secure embeds technology from the IBM unified endpoint management solution with Watson technology.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/56645_b98cb645cd8c47df23abf21ba76f.png

"IBM Security with Watson is recognized by customers and industry analysts as best in class. We are excited to have IBM in our portfolio of business partners."

Futurism is also a Microsoft Gold Partner, Google and an AWS partner.

About Futurism Technologies

Advances in digital information technology continue to offer companies opportunities to improve efficiency, increase revenue, better understand and engage customers, and even redefine their business. At Futurism, we partner with clients to improve their business through digital technology. Digital evolution or a digital revolution, Futurism is there to guide companies on their journey.

Whether it is taking a business to the cloud to improve efficiency and business continuity, building a next-generation e-commerce marketplace and mobile application for a retailer, helping to define and implement a new business model for a smart factory, or providing end-to-end cybersecurity services, Futurism brings the global consulting and implementation expertise it takes to monetize the digital journey.

Futurism has a full spectrum of digital expertise in agile development, quality assurance and testing services, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, Internet of Things, blockchain, data science, and cybersecurity.

Contacts

Leo J Cole

Chief Marketing Officer

Mobile: +1-512-300-9744

Email: communication@futurismtechnologies.com

Website: https://www.futurismtechnologies.com

Digital Transformation Services -

https://www.futurismtechnologies.com

Partnered with IBM -

https://www.futurismtechnologies.com/partners/ibm

Unified endpoint managed security service - https://www.futurismtechnologies.com/partners/endpoint-security

Futurism EndPoint Secure embeds technology - https://www.futurismtechnologies.com/partners/endpoint-security

Next-generation e-commerce marketplace - https://www.futurismtechnologies.com/services/ecommerce

Cybersecurity services -

https://www.futurismtechnologies.com/services/cyber-security

Global consulting and implementation expertise - https://www.futurismtechnologies.com/services/business-consulting



Related Links

IBM Business Partner

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56645