Fuyao Glass Industry : Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3606)

NOTICE OF THE 2019

FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (the

Company ") will convene the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the " EGM ") in the Company's conference room located at Fuyao Industrial Zone, Rongqiao Economic & Technological Development Zone, Fuqing City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as defined in the circular of the Company dated September 12, 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution on election of Mr. Ye Shu as an executive Director of the ninth session of the Board of Directors Resolution on election of Mr. Ma Weihua as a Supervisor of the ninth session of the Board of Supervisors Resolution on election of two independent non-executive Directors, including:

3.01 Resolution on election of Mr. Liu Jing as an independent non-executive Director of the ninth session of the Board of Directors

3.02 Resolution on election of Mr. Qu Wenzhou as an independent non-executive Director of the ninth session of the Board of Directors

By order of the Board

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Cho Tak Wong

Chairman

Fuzhou, Fujian, the PRC

September 12, 2019