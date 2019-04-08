Fuze : Announces Initial Speaker Line-up for Inaugural Flex Summit

Flexible work event includes globally-recognized industry experts to discuss topics including productivity, AI, and distributed work

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications and collaboration platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced its first confirmed speakers for the inaugural future of work event, Flex Summit. Taking place on June 5, 2019 at the Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, the Fuze-hosted event will bring together experts in technology, HR, operations, and management to discuss strategies that businesses can employ to prepare for the future of distributed work.

Initial confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Alaa Murabit, high-level commissioner, United Nations Alaa is the only UN high-level commissioner under 45 and founded the Voice of Libyan Women, a nonprofit aimed at empowering those caught in conflict in her home country. She received the Nelson Mandela International Changemaker Award and was named to the Forbes Healthcare 30 Under 30.

Pavel Murnikov, vice president of technology and media networks, Activision Blizzard As VP of technology and media networks for Activision Blizzard, the creator of Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga, Pavel’s work pushes the boundaries of e-sports fan engagement with online competition, rich media delivery, and interactive watch experiences.

Elizabeth Kiehner, global leader and design principal, IBM Elizabeth leads a global, cross sector team responsible for C-suite engagement and business development at IBM. For two decades, she has united creative, business, and technology teams to produce ground-breaking ideas for organizations including Google, Microsoft, American Express, Apple, GE, and many more.

Rossitza “Rosie” Kotelova, lead of smart behaviors group, Piaggio Fast Forward At PFF, Rosie leads a multidisciplinary team of designers and engineers focusing on research, design, and development of human-robot interaction behaviors. She joined PFF in 2015 after graduating from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and is one of the founding team members that invented the intelligent mobile carrier, gita ® .

Ryan Merkley, CEO, Creative Commons Ryan is focused on building a vibrant, usable commons powered by collaboration and gratitude. He is also the co-producer and host of Plays Well With Others, a podcast about the art, science, and mechanics of collaboration.

Sophie Wade, founder, Flexcel Networks Sophie Wade is author of Embracing Progress: Next Steps for the Future of Work, an Executive MBA Program and management leadership textbook, and the founder and workforce innovation specialist at Flexcel Network, a future of work-focused consultancy.

Michael Hopkins, co-founder, The Solo Project Michael, former editor-in-chief of MIT Sloan Management Review and former executive editor at Inc. Magazine, is an award-winning writer who illuminates the rapidly emerging future of work. He is the co-founder of The Solo Project, a team exploring the end days of the “job” as we know it.

Tom Cheesewright, applied futurist and founder, Book of the Future As an applied futurist, Tom helps people and organizations around the world to see what’s next and is a frequent presence on TV and radio, explaining today’s world of high frequency change and the technology that drives it. His book, High Frequency Change, will be published in 2019.



The one-day event will offer panel discussions, case studies, and keynote sessions covering topics that include flexible work, productivity, empathy, AI and robotics, hybrid teams, and a peek into the workforce of 2040. A formal agenda is forthcoming this spring.

“As the future of work continues to evolve, technology will remain at the core of our lives empowering us with more flexibility than ever before,” said Elizabeth Kiehner, global leader and design principal, IBM. “I’m excited to be included amongst these industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist today and the ways we can enable business leaders to implement new strategies that usher in a new understanding of how we work.”

The event will also include a presentation from Ava Robotics, a technology company that designs and builds autonomous robots that comfortably coexist with humans in the workforce. Engineers at Ava Robotics are working to develop “practical teleportation,” which combines autonomous mobility with video conferencing to enable workers to easily and safely move around a remote location as if they’re physically on-site. Learn more about Ava Robotics here.

