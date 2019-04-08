Fuze : Announces Initial Speaker Line-up for Inaugural Flex Summit

Fuze,
the leading cloud-based communications and collaboration platform
provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced its first
confirmed speakers for the inaugural future of work event, Flex
Summit. Taking place on June 5, 2019 at the Revere Hotel Boston
Common in Boston, the Fuze-hosted event will bring together experts in
technology, HR, operations, and management to discuss strategies that
businesses can employ to prepare for the future of distributed work.
Initial confirmed speakers include:
-
Dr. Alaa Murabit, high-level commissioner, United Nations
-
Alaa is the only UN high-level commissioner under 45 and
founded the Voice of Libyan Women, a nonprofit aimed at empowering
those caught in conflict in her home country. She received the
Nelson Mandela International Changemaker Award and was named to
the Forbes Healthcare 30 Under 30.
-
Pavel Murnikov, vice president of technology and media networks,
Activision Blizzard
-
As VP of technology and media networks for Activision Blizzard,
the creator of Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga, Pavel’s work
pushes the boundaries of e-sports fan engagement with online
competition, rich media delivery, and interactive watch
experiences.
-
Elizabeth Kiehner, global leader and design principal, IBM
-
Elizabeth leads a global, cross sector team responsible for
C-suite engagement and business development at IBM. For two
decades, she has united creative, business, and technology teams
to produce ground-breaking ideas for organizations including
Google, Microsoft, American Express, Apple, GE, and many more.
-
Rossitza “Rosie” Kotelova, lead of smart behaviors group, Piaggio
Fast Forward
-
At PFF, Rosie leads a multidisciplinary team of designers and
engineers focusing on research, design, and development of
human-robot interaction behaviors. She joined PFF in 2015 after
graduating from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and is one
of the founding team members that invented the intelligent mobile
carrier, gita®.
-
Ryan Merkley, CEO, Creative Commons
-
Ryan is focused on building a vibrant, usable commons powered
by collaboration and gratitude. He is also the co-producer and
host of Plays Well With Others, a podcast about the art, science,
and mechanics of collaboration.
-
Sophie Wade, founder, Flexcel Networks
-
Sophie Wade is author of Embracing Progress: Next Steps for the
Future of Work, an Executive MBA Program and management leadership
textbook, and the founder and workforce innovation specialist at
Flexcel Network, a future of work-focused consultancy.
-
Michael Hopkins, co-founder, The Solo Project
-
Michael, former editor-in-chief of MIT Sloan Management Review
and former executive editor at Inc. Magazine, is an award-winning
writer who illuminates the rapidly emerging future of work. He is
the co-founder of The Solo Project, a team exploring the end days
of the “job” as we know it.
-
Tom Cheesewright, applied futurist and founder, Book of the Future
-
As an applied futurist, Tom helps people and organizations
around the world to see what’s next and is a frequent presence on
TV and radio, explaining today’s world of high frequency change
and the technology that drives it. His book, High Frequency
Change, will be published in 2019.
The one-day event will offer panel discussions, case studies, and
keynote sessions covering topics that include flexible work,
productivity, empathy, AI and robotics, hybrid teams, and a peek into
the workforce of 2040. A formal agenda is forthcoming this spring.
“As the future of work continues to evolve, technology will remain at
the core of our lives empowering us with more flexibility than ever
before,” said Elizabeth Kiehner, global leader and design principal,
IBM. “I’m excited to be included amongst these industry experts to
discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist today and the ways
we can enable business leaders to implement new strategies that usher in
a new understanding of how we work.”
The event will also include a presentation from Ava Robotics, a
technology company that designs and builds autonomous robots that
comfortably coexist with humans in the workforce. Engineers at Ava
Robotics are working to develop “practical teleportation,” which
combines autonomous mobility with video conferencing to enable workers
to easily and safely move around a remote location as if they’re
physically on-site. Learn more about Ava Robotics here.
