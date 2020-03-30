Log in
Fuze : Combines Unified Communications and Contact Center Solutions for Enhanced Customer Experiences

03/30/2020 | 09:03am EDT

Unified platform and comprehensive user interface provides advanced performance and support for optimized contact center interactions

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today unveiled their fully integrated contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution, embedded within the Fuze unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform. According to a Forrester Research report, “developing a solid contact center road map in the context of a broader customer experience (CX) ecosystem allows enterprises to differentiate themselves from the competition and reduce costs.”1 This Fuze update provides enterprise contact centers with a holistic view of their organization and deeper insight into contact center performance, ultimately boosting productivity and the ability to provide support internally and externally.

In a Gartner Research (subscription may be required) report, “by 2022, contact center as a service will be the preferred adoption model in 50% of contact centers, up from approximately 10% in 2019.”2 Fuze believes that the UCaaS market is exploding in popularity across the globe and pairing it with CCaaS empowers organizations to meet evolving customer expectations around quick and convenient contact center experiences.

The combined experience reduces the friction of switching between UCaaS and CCaaS applications for contact center agents and supervisors as they service customers, while also collaborating cross functionally within their organization. The integrated Fuze experience also allows supervisors to function as part of the whole team, increasing ease of administration, support and communication, while allowing leaders to identify trends and determine how they are impacting performance. Additionally, Fuze offers new mobile functionality for agents, including remote access to queue information, as well as the ability to sign-in, sign-out, and pause participation in their queues, enabling streamlined agent connectivity for customer support on the go.

“In large enterprises, there are often many groups, such as HR and IT, that do not identify as a typical consumer of a traditional contact center product,” said Jed Brown, SVP of Product at Fuze. “Fuze provides the robust offering of a contact center product and functionality in one unified platform, powering a rich, modern, and easy-to-use communications experience. By empowering organizations with streamlined communications, support, and administration, both agents and less traditional contact center workers can now connect anytime and anywhere, giving them the freedom of flexible work.”

The new Fuze Contact Center is the ideal complement to Fuze’s UCaaS experience and the rest of the Fuze CCaaS portfolio. Fuze Contact Center provides a cost effective and integrated user/agent experience for scenarios that fit between advanced UC use cases and use cases that require more complex capabilities and need to scale addressed by Fuze’s partners, Five9 and NICE inContact.

Learn more about the Fuze platform here.

About Fuze
Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

1Build An Outside-In Contact Center Road Map, Forrester Research, Inc., September 17, 2019
2The Future of the Contact Center, Gartner, Simon Harrison, Steve Blood. April 25, 2019


© Business Wire 2020
