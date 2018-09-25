Fuze : Extends the Power of Its Collaboration Solution to Any Meeting Space with One-Touch Simplicity

Fuze,
the leading cloud-based communications and collaboration platform
provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced enhancements
to Fuze
Rooms. Fuze Rooms complements Fuze’s voice, video, and conferencing
experience, giving global teams the ability to effortlessly connect and
collaborate at any time, anywhere.
Fuze Rooms turns any location into a meeting space and enables
organizations to take full advantage of the power of Fuze Multiparty HD
Video Conferencing. Current customers can add Rooms as a companion to
Fuze’s existing mobile and desktop solutions. Rooms extends the Fuze
experience to any room, from the phone in your pocket to any screen on
the wall.
“Teams need to be able to meet in the office, while on the road or
working remotely. Many companies rely on multiple applications to ensure
all remote team members can join the conversation, whether it be through
video, chat, or voice,” said Derek Yoo, chief product officer at Fuze.
“Fuze Rooms enables integrated and immediate communication between
employees in the conference room setting, utilizing the familiar user
experience they use at their desk or on their phone. With Fuze Rooms,
workers spend more time communicating and less time setting up their
collaboration interactions.”
Rooms empowers workers to connect with others, whether they are down the
hall or in a coffee shop across the globe, with a simple one-touch
experience. Fuze Rooms is a cloud solution for Windows and Mac,
optimized for Logitech conference room hardware, while also supporting
other USB speakerphones and cameras, making it easy to deploy with
off-the-shelf hardware.
“As the workforce changes, it’s important that teams remain connected
and agile throughout the work day regardless of physical location,” said
Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. “Business leaders
will continue to survey ways to increase productivity. Intelligent Video
Room Platforms, such as Fuze Rooms, reduce the cost and time spent
coordinating meetings, so that employees can focus on their most
important work.”
Key Product Enhancements that simplify the experience:
-
Touch screen experience supporting one-touch, in-room controls
-
Deeper calendar integration with Google and Microsoft, supporting
conference room and executive office scenarios
-
Frictionless content sharing to the room and remote participants via
HDMI or over wifi
-
Automatic configuration for single- and dual-monitor room
configurations optimized for content and video participant displays,
from huddle rooms to larger group video spaces
-
Interoperability with legacy H.323 and SIP video conference room
systems with the optionally available Fuze Telepresence Connect
Fuze Rooms will be generally available in September 2018.
About Fuze
Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified
communications and collaboration platform that empowers productivity and
delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business
voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on
collaboration. Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly
communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in
Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San
Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Paris,
Munich, Zurich, Copenhagen, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005225/en/