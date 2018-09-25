Fuze : Extends the Power of Its Collaboration Solution to Any Meeting Space with One-Touch Simplicity

Latest Fuze Rooms innovations enable instant, one-touch video conferencing, providing workers with a seamless experience from desktop to mobile to any meeting space

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications and collaboration platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced enhancements to Fuze Rooms. Fuze Rooms complements Fuze’s voice, video, and conferencing experience, giving global teams the ability to effortlessly connect and collaborate at any time, anywhere.

Fuze Rooms turns any location into a meeting space and enables organizations to take full advantage of the power of Fuze Multiparty HD Video Conferencing. Current customers can add Rooms as a companion to Fuze’s existing mobile and desktop solutions. Rooms extends the Fuze experience to any room, from the phone in your pocket to any screen on the wall.

“Teams need to be able to meet in the office, while on the road or working remotely. Many companies rely on multiple applications to ensure all remote team members can join the conversation, whether it be through video, chat, or voice,” said Derek Yoo, chief product officer at Fuze. “Fuze Rooms enables integrated and immediate communication between employees in the conference room setting, utilizing the familiar user experience they use at their desk or on their phone. With Fuze Rooms, workers spend more time communicating and less time setting up their collaboration interactions.”

Rooms empowers workers to connect with others, whether they are down the hall or in a coffee shop across the globe, with a simple one-touch experience. Fuze Rooms is a cloud solution for Windows and Mac, optimized for Logitech conference room hardware, while also supporting other USB speakerphones and cameras, making it easy to deploy with off-the-shelf hardware.

“As the workforce changes, it’s important that teams remain connected and agile throughout the work day regardless of physical location,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. “Business leaders will continue to survey ways to increase productivity. Intelligent Video Room Platforms, such as Fuze Rooms, reduce the cost and time spent coordinating meetings, so that employees can focus on their most important work.”

Key Product Enhancements that simplify the experience:

Touch screen experience supporting one-touch, in-room controls

Deeper calendar integration with Google and Microsoft, supporting conference room and executive office scenarios

Frictionless content sharing to the room and remote participants via HDMI or over wifi

Automatic configuration for single- and dual-monitor room configurations optimized for content and video participant displays, from huddle rooms to larger group video spaces

Interoperability with legacy H.323 and SIP video conference room systems with the optionally available Fuze Telepresence Connect

Fuze Rooms will be generally available in September 2018.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications and collaboration platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Paris, Munich, Zurich, Copenhagen, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.

