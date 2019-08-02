Fuze : Named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide

Vendors are evaluated for ability to execute and completeness of vision

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications and collaboration platform provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company as a Visionary in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide. This is the tenth time that Fuze* has been included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.

The Fuze platform empowers enterprise technology leaders to streamline communications and collaboration throughout their business, while reducing costs. Fuze is mission-built for the enterprise, with a unified voice, video, and messaging platform.

According to Gartner’s Forecast Analysis: Unified Communications, Worldwide, 2Q19 Update, there will be the following impacts to the Unified Communications Market:

● “Conferencing and collaboration solutions will become relevant to a greater number of organizations globally as companies not only become creative, collaborative entities, but also become less focused on repeatable processes.

● Employees within organizations will increasingly be involved in collaborative work that will accelerate the demand for conferencing services across workers.”

“We believe these trends help validate Fuze’s unified platform strategy. As organizations continue to redefine work, business leaders need to understand how, when, and where their employees are most effective in order to reach peak productivity,” said Colin Doherty, CEO, Fuze. “We believe that Gartner’s continued recognition of Fuze in the UCaaS space validates our mission to prepare businesses for the future of work, empowering IT teams with security and control, while driving increased collaboration between employees across the enterprise.”

As demand for cloud communications and collaboration grows, Fuze continues to accelerate the advancement of its offering to meet the market need. Fuze is a well-suited solution for large, globally-distributed organizations with 1,000-5,000 employees, a market that continues its move to the cloud and away from complex legacy communications infrastructure.

Fuze continues to define the conversation around workforce collaboration in the future of work with its inaugural event, Flex Summit in June 2019. This one-day industry event convened experts in technology, HR, operations, and management to prepare businesses for the future of distributed work. Fuze also released a new global study, Productivity @ Work: The Fuze Communications Index, revealing communications and collaboration insights from global usage data of five million workers’ engagement with the Fuze platform. In addition, Fuze and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to seamlessly combine Samsung mobile devices with Fuze software and services to create a series of end-to-end solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s mobile workforce.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 30 July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide research report here.

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Daniel O’Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Christopher Trueman, Sebastian Hernandez, 30 July, 2019. *Fuze was previously included as ThinkingPhones and Thinking Phone Network prior to the acquisition and rebranding to Fuze in 2016.

Source: Gartner Forecast Analysis: Unified Communications, Worldwide, 2Q19 Update, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Scott Morrison, Tom Eagle, Brandon Medford, Sebastian Hernandez, 8 July 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

