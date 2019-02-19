Log in
Fuzzy's Taco Shop : Celebrates National Margarita Day

02/19/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the award-winning, fast-casual Baja-style Mexican restaurant chain, is celebrating National Margarita Day with $2.00 12-ounce Fuzzy’s House Margaritas on Friday, February 22 at its nearly 150 locations throughout the U.S.

“Fuzzy’s House Margaritas, paired with our signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and vibrant, chilled-out atmosphere, are what makes Fuzzy’s Taco Shop exceptional,” says Laura Purser, vice president of marketing at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “We want to do something special for our guests on National Margarita Day, so why not spread cheer with a discount on one of their favorite drinks at Fuzzy’s.”

Invented during the 1930’s, the margarita is a cocktail that consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. A key ingredient is the freshly squeezed lime juice; served with a dash of salt and wedge of lime on the rim.

“As the unofficial sponsors of this most important holiday, we encourage everyone to find their local Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, bring their friends and toast to our favorite drink,” says Purser. “We’re supplying the Baja-vibe, killer food and great atmosphere, so now all we need is you.”

With 148 locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has been recognized in the industry as one of the nation’s fastest growing chains. For more information and to find locations, visit FuzzysTacoShop.com.

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, for updates on promotions and your daily fix of Baja pics. Get a margarita and use #NationalMargaritaDay and #FuzzysTacoShop to post on social media. Remember, always drink responsibly and never drink and drive.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso, and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate-owned and franchise locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ #7 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, as well as QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” and Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list.


