Fy Financial Shenzhen : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FY FINANCIAL (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.

富銀融資租賃（深圳）股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8452)

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. All amounts set out in this announcement are expressed in Renminbi ("RMB") unless otherwise indicated.