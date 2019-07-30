Log in
Fy Financial Shenzhen : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

07/30/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FY FINANCIAL (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.

富銀融資租賃（深圳）股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8452)

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. All amounts set out in this announcement are expressed in Renminbi ("RMB") unless otherwise indicated.

This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 interim report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of interim results.

PUBLICATION OF INFORMATION

This announcement is published on the websites of the Company (www.fyleasing.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). The unaudited interim report of the Company for the Reporting Period will be dispatched to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and available on the above websites in due course.

On behalf of the Board

FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Zhuang Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Li Peng (李鵬)

Mr. Weng Jianxing (翁建興)

Ms. Wang Ying (王瑩)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Zhuang Wei (莊巍)

Mr. Qian Cheng (錢程)

Mr. Sun Luran (孫路然)

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Fung Che Wai Anthony (馮志偉)

Mr. Hon Leung (韓亮)

Mr. Liu Shengwen (劉升文)

This announcement, for which all the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or in this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.fyleasing.com.

CONTENTS 目錄

2 Corporate Information

公司資料

6 Management Discussion and Analysis

管理層討論及分析

23 Corporate Governance and Other Information

企業管治及其他資料

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

簡明綜合中期財務報表

  1. - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
    簡明綜合全面收益表
  2. - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
    簡明綜合財務狀況表
  1. - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
    簡明綜合權益變動表
  2. - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
    簡明綜合現金流量表

42 - Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

簡明綜合中期財務報表附註

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

NAME OF COMPANY

公司名稱

FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

富銀融資租賃（深圳）股份有限公司

STOCK CODE

股份代號

08452

08452

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

董事會

Executive Directors

執行董事

Mr. Li Peng (李鵬)

李鵬先生

Mr. Weng Jianxing (翁建興)

翁建興先生

Ms. Wang Ying (王瑩)

王瑩女士

Non-executive Directors

非執行董事

Mr. Zhuang Wei (莊巍) (Chairman)

莊巍先生（主席）

Mr. Qian Cheng (錢程)

錢程先生

Mr. Sun Luran (孫路然)

孫路然先生

Independent Non-executive Directors

獨立非執行董事

Mr. Fung Che Wai Anthony (馮志偉)

馮志偉先生

Mr. Hon Leung (韓亮)

韓亮先生

Mr. Liu Shengwen (劉升文)

劉升文先生

SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

監事會

Mr. Tian Xiuju (田秀舉) (Chairman)

田秀舉先生（主席）

Mr. Liu Bing (劉兵)

劉兵先生

Mr. Zhu Xiaodong (朱曉東)

朱曉東先生

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Mr. Fung Che Wai Anthony (馮志偉) (Chairman)

馮志偉先生（主席）

Mr. Hon Leung (韓亮)

韓亮先生

Mr. Liu Shengwen (劉升文)

劉升文先生

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提名委員會

Mr. Zhuang Wei (莊巍) (Chairman)

莊巍先生（主席）

Mr. Hon Leung (韓亮)

韓亮先生

Mr. Fung Che Wai Anthony (馮志偉)

馮志偉先生

FY FINANCIAL (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD. 富銀融資租賃（深圳）股份有限公司

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fy Financial Shenzhen Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 15:44:00 UTC
