Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fy Financial Shenzhen : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Date Submitted

01/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital (see remark 1)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8452

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

89,840,000

1.00

89,840,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

89,840,000

1.00

89,840,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Domestic Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

120,000,000

1.00

120,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

120,000,000

1.00

120,000,000

March 2019

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Unlisted Foreign Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 149,500,000

1.00

149,500,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

149,500,000

1.00

149,500,000

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

359,340,000

(see remark 1)

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1)

(2)

(3)

No of

Domestic

Unlisted Foreign

preference

No. of other

H Shares

Shares

Shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close

of preceding

month

89,840,000

120,000,000

149,500,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/

(decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close

of the month

89,840,000

120,000,000

149,500,000

N/A

N/A

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fy Financial Shenzhen Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:16:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : adopts Smart Factory Program to PH plant
AQ
04:30aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : appoints Nico van der Merwe as Vice President of Home and Distribution for UK and Ireland
AQ
04:30aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Senior Management Changes
AQ
04:28aALGOMAIZER : Social workers block Tel Aviv street in protest
AQ
04:27aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J baby shampoo samples fail Indian quality test; company rejects findings
RE
04:27aCORRECTION : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
AQ
04:25aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Japan's JERA becomes energy behemoth with power station business
RE
04:24aMATTEL : Maine Mendoza named 'Most Inspiring Celebrity' by Barbie manufacturer
AQ
04:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Gulf Investment Fund Ord
PU
04:22aINTERSERVE : launches new...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
2CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
4SANOFI : SANOFI: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About