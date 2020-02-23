Log in
G-20 Financial Leaders Warn Coronavirus Risks Global Growth

02/23/2020 | 01:28pm EST

By Rory Jones

RIYADH -- The Group of 20 major economies warned Sunday the fast-spreading coronavirus posed a serious risk to global growth and agreed to take action should the epidemic's impact intensify.

Finance ministers and central bankers discussed the virus, alongside trade and geopolitical tensions, at a weekend meeting in Riyadh, the first such summit held in Saudi Arabia, which is the G-20 host this year.

The officials didn't outline specific joint measures to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19 in a post-meeting communiqué, but said the virus was central to discussions and agreed to monitor its spread.

"This is a human tragedy, but it also has negative economic impact, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said in a statement at the summit.

Over the weekend, the IMF cut China's annual growth by 0.4 percentage points to 5.6%, compared to the fund's pre-virus prediction in January. The slower growth would shave 0.1% of global output, the fund said as it updated its forecasts, though the Chinese economy would likely recover in the second quarter.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it was too early to conclude the longer term impact of the virus, but added that the issue was a major discussion point among G-20 officials. "People want to be careful on speculating at this point," he told reporters in Riyadh.

As of Saturday, the virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally and killed more than 2,350 deaths globally, most of them in China, according to the World Health Organization.

Major U.S. corporations, such as Apple Inc. and Nike Inc., have warned the deadly virus is disrupting their business as they rely on China's factories to manufacture their products and on the country's consumers for sales.

The virus is likely to depress demand in China and other Asian countries for oil, driving down prices to as low as $56 per barrel, the Institute of International Finance, an association of global financial firms, said in Riyadh. Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, closed at $58.36 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange on Friday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters the virus illustrated the need for countries to become less dependent on other nations for supply chains.

"We can no longer depend at 90% or sometimes 100% of goods that are produced in foreign countries," he said. "That's the long-term consequence."

Write to Rory Jones at rory.jones@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.26% 313.05 Delayed Quote.6.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.13% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
NIKE, INC. -2.22% 100.25 Delayed Quote.1.20%
WTI -0.28% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
