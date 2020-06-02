Log in
G&A Partners : Appoints Stephen Calvert as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel

06/02/2020 | 06:14am EDT

G&A Partners, a leading national professional employer organization (PEO) and Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO) company, recently announced the appointment of Stephen Calvert as its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

Calvert has more than 18 years of experience as in-house counsel at well-known companies, including prior positions as General Counsel and Chief Counsel, and as a litigator at a large law firm. In his new role at G&A Partners, Calvert will oversee all legal matters and will lead a new Legal Department focusing on contracts, litigation, acquisitions, compliance, and corporate governance.

“It is a true honor to be selected as the Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at G&A Partners,” Calvert said. “The company and culture that CEO Tony Grijalva, and President John Allen, have created together over the past 25-plus years are remarkable and a testament to them as visionary leaders. I look forward to being part of the team that builds on this tremendous foundation and continues to help G&A grow.”

G&A acquired eight PEOs in the last two and a half years and has plans to continue this trend by expanding in current and targeted markets. That’s why Grijalva and Allen felt it was time to hire a general counsel like Calvert to handle the acquisitions and other legal and compliance matters that accompany such growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Calvert to our executive leadership team,” Allen said. “His stellar legal career and experience as a successful General Counsel and Chief Counsel for public and private companies of various sizes and industries will bring G&A the judgement and intellect we have been seeking. Stephen is a perfect fit for our G&A family in every way. His legal advice will be invaluable as we navigate this pandemic and examine our future growth options.”

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners is one of the nation’s leading professional employer organizations (PEO) and human resources outsourcing (HRO) companies. It has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses, take better care of their employees, and enjoy a higher quality of life for more than 25 years. By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits and payroll administration, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their companies. Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices throughout Texas, as well as in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin, and Latin America.


© Business Wire 2020
