G&A Partners : Wins UWWC Platinum Physical Wellness Award

08/04/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

G&A Partners was awarded the Platinum Physical Wellness Award by the Utah Worksite Wellness Council (UWWC), marking its fifth year being recognized as one of the state's healthiest employers. The UWWC Healthy Worksite Awards Program recognizes Utah employers for their exemplary success in worksite wellness.

Utah employers had an opportunity to receive recognition for their efforts from May 2019 to April 2020. This award program highlights employers of all sizes for their worksite health promotion and wellness programs.

"Realizing that every person has unique needs and challenges, G&A Partners wanted to take wellness to the next level and create a program that encompasses all dimensions of wellness," said Olivia Curtis, Wellness Specialist for G&A Partners.

G&A was named a gold employer by the UWWC in 2015, but that wasn't enough for Curtis. "Since 2016, we have consecutively earned platinum status and received a total of three innovation awards,” she said. “In 2018 we were recognized for Social Innovation, and last year we added Innovation for Physical Wellness to our awards collection."

To target each aspect of wellness, G&A offers a variety of monthly and annual challenges (both companywide and personal) as well as one-on-one health coaching, a yearly biometric screening, a Health-Risk Assessment, onsite flu shots, an Employee Assistance Program, and more. In addition to improved health, employees can earn a discount on their insurance premiums by participating in the wellness program via a wellness point system.

After noting that many of their employees were finding it difficult to make time to engage in physical activity, G&A decided to expand its wellness program to include a myriad of exciting initiatives related to exercise. With the implementation of these exercise-focused activities, G&A Partners saw a 94% participation rate in its wellness program as well as many reported improvements in the employee population: 74.2% of their employees reported feeling confident in their physical health (up 4% from last year), 5.25% of their population moved from high to low risk for total cholesterol, 4% of their population moved from high to low risk for blood pressure.

Beyond the numbers, G&A credits the wellness program with an improvement in employee satisfaction, company culture, and coworker relationships (obtained through employee-feedback surveys) as well as glowing reviews outlining how their efforts impacted employees’ lives and levels of happiness.

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, one of the nation’s leading professional employer organizations (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses, take better care of their employees, and enjoy a higher quality of life for more than 20 years. By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits and payroll administration, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent, and energy on growing their companies. Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices throughout Texas, as well as in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin and Latin America.


© Business Wire 2020
