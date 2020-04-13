Log in
G. Brint Ryan Appointed Chairman of Texas Task Force to Restart Economy

04/13/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan has been appointed by Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to lead a task force on reopening the Texas economy. This group will develop strategies and deliver a roadmap for restarting the Texas economy once President Trump and Governor Abbott announce that businesses can reopen and Texans can go back to work.

“We know it will take us much longer to start the economy back up than it did to shut it down for the coronavirus pandemic emergency,” said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. “I am confident Texas can lead a strong economic recovery both in our state and nationwide, and I want to make sure we are ready to go as soon as possible.”

“Texas businesses have played a key role in driving U.S. economic growth, and when the time is right, we plan to have the process in place to support a remarkable next stage of progress,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “I appreciate that Texas business leaders are anxious to lead our nation into a new, more powerful economic rebirth, and our task force will support their ability to flourish during this restart.”

Mr. Ryan also currently serves on Texas Lieutenant Governor Patrick’s Business Advisory Council and chairs the Advisory Board on Tax Policy.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,700 professionals and associates serves over 15,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.


© Business Wire 2020
