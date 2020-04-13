G. Brint Ryan Appointed Chairman of Texas Task Force to Restart Economy

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan has been appointed by Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to lead a task force on reopening the Texas economy. This group will develop strategies and deliver a roadmap for restarting the Texas economy once President Trump and Governor Abbott announce that businesses can reopen and Texans can go back to work.

“We know it will take us much longer to start the economy back up than it did to shut it down for the coronavirus pandemic emergency,” said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. “I am confident Texas can lead a strong economic recovery both in our state and nationwide, and I want to make sure we are ready to go as soon as possible.”

“Texas businesses have played a key role in driving U.S. economic growth, and when the time is right, we plan to have the process in place to support a remarkable next stage of progress,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “I appreciate that Texas business leaders are anxious to lead our nation into a new, more powerful economic rebirth, and our task force will support their ability to flourish during this restart.”

Mr. Ryan also currently serves on Texas Lieutenant Governor Patrick’s Business Advisory Council and chairs the Advisory Board on Tax Policy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005374/en/