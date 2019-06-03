G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA Intend to Create the White Label Alliance (WLA) to Define an Open Standard for Payment

Considering global market demand for independent and standardized
payment solutions, G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA announce their
intention to create the White Label Alliance (WLA) to provide a new
security solution for next generation payment applications. The solution
will be based on White Label EMV specifications and will enable
ready-to-deploy solutions for domestic payment schemes and closed-loop
worldwide.
The new alliance is a response to the growing global demand for new,
next-generation independent payment solutions. By providing global open
standards that are governed by an independent body, the White Label
Alliance (WLA) ensures that commercial solutions can be built on these
specifications enabling innovative and competitive offerings. The
White Label Alliance (WLA) aims to enable ready-to-deploy solutions for
domestic payment schemes and closed-loop worldwide
The aim of the White Label Alliance (WLA) cooperation is to design and
maintain an open, comprehensive and standardized framework to meet the
requirements of open and closed payment systems. Based on the EMV
standard, the White Label Alliance (WLA) solution ensures scalability
for all technologies: for cards, terminals and mobile devices. Therefore
the White Label Alliance is strongly committed to open standards to
ensure additional value for the payment ecosystem.
For these reasons, the White Label Alliance (WLA) initiative encourages
an ecosystem that enables innovations and competitive offerings based on
a worldwide standard.
As the owner of the specifications, the White Label Alliance (WLA) will
work on future-proof evolution of the solution being in line with
demands of the members. In order to expand the network and to grow
accessible payment schemes, the White Label Alliance (WLA) invites all
interested payment stakeholders to join.
“The close cooperation of companies such as G+D Mobile Security and
IDEMIA within the framework of the new alliance demonstrates the effort
to define new open payment specifications that ultimately benefit all
end users." explains Gabriele Bugat, Head of Financial Services
Solutions at G+D Mobile Security. "We are also planning to gain more
members for the new alliance later this year in order to put our plans
on an even broader footing."
"Supporting open standards and delivering interoperable solutions has
always been a key concern for our company. That is why we are very
pleased to be part of this initiative," says Amanda Gourbault Executive
Vice President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA. "Based
on our extensive experience in the development of EMV technology, we
want to play a key role in creating an open alliance which will allow
domestic payment networks, transport operators and closed loop retailers
to deploy a truly independent solution based on proven technology, with
a fast time to market.”
About G+D Mobile Security
G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology group
headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the
Giesecke+Devrient Group. G+D Mobile Security has around 5,300 employees
worldwide and generated sales of around 868 million euros in the 2018
financial year. More than 40 sales offices and more than 20 certified
production and personalization locations worldwide ensure international
customer proximity.
G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities
over their entire lifecycle. Our products and solutions are used daily
by banks, network operators, manufacturers of mobile devices and
automobiles, health insurance companies, private and public transport
companies and their customers to secure mobile payment, communication
and interaction between devices. G+D Mobile Security holds a leading
competitive and technological position in these markets. Further
information can be found at https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security
About Idemia
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted
environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily
critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the
physical as well as digital space.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures
privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable
transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one
of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for
objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented
Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity,
Public Security and IoT sectors.
With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
