G+FLAS Life Sciences, a Korean CRISPR/Cas Genome Editing Company, Licenses DNA-Free Genome Editing Technologies

Life Sciences, Inc. (G+FLAS), a CRISPR/Cas genome editing company in
South Korea, announced that they licensed two patents regarding Non-GMO
ways of plant genome engineering. The licensed DNA-free CRISPR genome
editing technologies enable the development of genome-edited crops
without using any foreign DNA, previously reported as the first success
in Nature Biotechnology by Dr Choe’s group in 2015.
Before the emergence of CRISPR genome editing technology, most
genetically-engineered crops were generated by recombinant DNA-mediated
GMO technology that heavily depends on a time-consuming process to
segregate out the inserted DNA by genetic recombination. Conventional
GMO technologies would take 10 years and cost approximately $100 million
to obtain the deregulated status.
The founder and CEO of G+FLAS Life Sciences, Sunghwa Choe, Ph.D., said
“Licensing the DNA-free genome editing technology should create synergy
with our CRISPR PLUSTM® gene editing platform. With the two
cutting-edge technologies, G+FLAS will expedite company’s trait
development programs to commercialize higher-yield and more nutritious
crop plants in relatively shorter time.”
According to 2017 Global Seed Market Database, the global crop seed
market size is anticipated to reach 118.5 billion dollars by 2022, with
an average of 11.4% annual growth. Consumer needs on safer and
nutrient-rich foods are also expected to increase. G+FLAS Life Sciences
is currently developing vegetable seeds with improved nutrients, such as
Vitamin D-containing tomato and lettuce. Furthermore, G+FLAS will expand
pipelines to plant-made pharmaceuticals including antibody drugs,
recombinant vaccines, and dietary supplements using the glyco-engineered
plants.
