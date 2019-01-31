Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G+FLAS Life Sciences, a Korean CRISPR/Cas Genome Editing Company, Licenses DNA-Free Genome Editing Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 11:24pm EST

G+FLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (G+FLAS), a CRISPR/Cas genome editing company in South Korea, announced that they licensed two patents regarding Non-GMO ways of plant genome engineering. The licensed DNA-free CRISPR genome editing technologies enable the development of genome-edited crops without using any foreign DNA, previously reported as the first success in Nature Biotechnology by Dr Choe’s group in 2015.

Before the emergence of CRISPR genome editing technology, most genetically-engineered crops were generated by recombinant DNA-mediated GMO technology that heavily depends on a time-consuming process to segregate out the inserted DNA by genetic recombination. Conventional GMO technologies would take 10 years and cost approximately $100 million to obtain the deregulated status.

The founder and CEO of G+FLAS Life Sciences, Sunghwa Choe, Ph.D., said “Licensing the DNA-free genome editing technology should create synergy with our CRISPR PLUSTM® gene editing platform. With the two cutting-edge technologies, G+FLAS will expedite company’s trait development programs to commercialize higher-yield and more nutritious crop plants in relatively shorter time.”

According to 2017 Global Seed Market Database, the global crop seed market size is anticipated to reach 118.5 billion dollars by 2022, with an average of 11.4% annual growth. Consumer needs on safer and nutrient-rich foods are also expected to increase. G+FLAS Life Sciences is currently developing vegetable seeds with improved nutrients, such as Vitamin D-containing tomato and lettuce. Furthermore, G+FLAS will expand pipelines to plant-made pharmaceuticals including antibody drugs, recombinant vaccines, and dietary supplements using the glyco-engineered plants.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40aTOYOTA MOTOR : and SoftBank Joint Venture, MONET, Starts Operations
AQ
12:39aSIERRA WIRELESS USA : Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution Enables Unimar to Deploy Tower Lighting Systems...
PU
12:39aFACEBOOK : Taking Down Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior in Indonesia
PU
12:38aSTARBUCKS : Top seven Jewish things about former Starbucks CEO
AQ
12:37aALIBABA : British currency exchange WorldFirst shuts U.S. operations - FT
RE
12:37aSensex gains 170 points in early trading ahead of the Budget
AQ
12:36aINVESTEC : Dabeon Draghoender scrums down to coach in Eersterust
AQ
12:35aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Arabia will spend AED97-billion revamping logistics and industry
AQ
12:30aCHEVRON : Asian LNG prices dive to nine-month low on supply surplus
RE
12:29aHSI opens up 250 pts at 28,193; H-share up 129 pts at 11,165
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's biggest lender may turn biggest loser after powerful public..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.