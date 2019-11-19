|
G. Willi-Food International Reports Improvements in Major Operational Parameters in Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018
11/19/2019 | 11:48am EST
YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights
- Sales increased by 15.7% year-over-year to NIS 95.4 million (US$ 27.4 million).
- Gross profit increased by 16.8% year-over-year to NIS 29.8 million (US$ 8.6 million).
- Operating profit of NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.6 million), or 13.2% of sales, compared to operating profit of NIS 10.5 million (US$ 3.0 million) in the comparable quarter of 2018.
- Net profit increased by 0.5% year-over-year to NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.0 million), or 10.8% of sales.
- Net cash from operating activities of NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.5 million).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 284.1 million (US$ 81.6 million) as of September 30, 2019.
- Earnings per share of NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.22).
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the third quarter 2019 financial results, which show continued improvements in sales, gross profit and operating profit year-over-year for nine quarters in a row. According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the first nine months of 2019 for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 31.2% compared to the average of such companies, which grew by 2.5%.
We are focusing on increasing the Company's market share in the food sector in Israel by entering new and emerging categories in the Israeli food market and by examining company acquisition opportunities. We believe that our growing business and other Company plans for the coming years will further improve Company results."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary
Sales for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 15.7% to NIS 95.4 million (US$ 27.4 million) from NIS 82.4 million (US$ 23.7 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to a redirection of resources to increase support for sales activity and an increase in the variety of Company products.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 16.8% to NIS 29.8 million (US$ 8.6 million) compared to NIS 25.5 million (US$ 7.3 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter gross margin increased by 0.3% to 31.3% compared to gross margin of 31.0% for the same period in 2018.
Selling expenses increased by 10.5% to NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.5 million) compared to NIS 11.1 million (US$ million 3.2) in the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in manpower and payroll expenses. Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were 12.9%, compared to 13.5% in the third quarter of 2018.
General and administrative expenses increased by 24.4% to NIS 5.0 million (US$ 1.4 million) compared to NIS 4.0 million (US$ million 1.1) in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management payroll expenses and legal and consulting expenses.
As a result, operating profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 19.9% to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.6 million) compared to NIS 10.5 million (US$ 3.0 million) in the third quarter of 2018.
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was NIS 13.3 million (US$ 3.8 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 13.1 million (US$ 3.8 million) in the third quarter of 2018.
Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2019 was NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.0 million), or NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.22) per share, compared to NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.0 million), or NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.2) per share recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2019 with NIS 284.1 million (US$ 81.6 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 was NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.5 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of September 2019 was NIS 478.7 million (US$ 137.5 million).
First Nine Months of Fiscal 2019 Highlights
- Sales increased by 15.4% year-over-year to NIS 293.3 million (US$ 84.2 million).
- Gross profit increased by 24.0% year-over-year to NIS 89.9 million (US$ 25.8 million).
- Operating profit increased by 26.9% year-over-year to NIS 35.0 million (US$ 10.0 million), or 11.9% of sales.
- Net profit increased by 56.2% to NIS 37.4 million (US$ 10.8 million), or 12.8% of sales.
- Net cash from operating activities of NIS 21.9 million (US$ 6.3 million).
- Earning per share of NIS 2.83 (US$ 0.81).
First Nine Months of Fiscal 2019 Summary
Willi-Food's sales for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 increased by 15.4% to NIS 293.3 million (US$ 84.2 million) compared to sales of NIS 254.2 million (US$ 73.0 million) in the first nine months of 2018. Sales increased in the first nine months of 2019 primarily due to a redirection of resources to increase support for sales activity and an increase in the variety of Company products.
Gross profit for the period increased by 24.0% to NIS 89.9 million (US$ 25.8 million) compared to gross profit of NIS 72.5 million (US$ 20.8 million) for the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 30.6% compared to a gross margin of 28.5% for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross margin was the result of the increased sales and the Company's continued strategic focus on selling a favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin.
Operating profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 26.9% to NIS 35.0 million (US$ 10.0 million) from NIS 27.6 million (US$ 7.9 million) reported in the comparable period of last year primarily due to the increase of gross profit.
Income before taxes for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 54.6% to NIS 47.5 million (US$ 13.6 million) compared to NIS 30.7 million (US$ 8.8 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2018.
Net income for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 56.2% to NIS 37.4 million (US$ 10.8 million), or NIS 2.83 (US$ 0.81) per share, from NIS 24.0 million (US$ 6.9 million), or NIS 1.82 (US$ 0.52) per share, recorded in the first nine months of 2018.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2019, U.S. $1.00 equals NIS 3.482. The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates (especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate); payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one of more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
December 31
September 30,
December 31
2019
2018
2018
2019
2018
2018
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
141,685
126,185
134,287
40,691
36,239
38,566
Financial assets carried at fair value
through profit or loss
142,443
148,174
137,904
40,908
42,554
39,605
Trade receivables
120,895
96,099
98,017
34,720
27,599
28,150
Loans to others
19,796
-
-
5,685
-
-
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
4,686
1,270
3,744
1,346
365
1,075
Inventories
39,268
49,244
49,289
11,277
14,142
14,155
Current tax assets
-
2,154
862
-
619
248
Total current assets
468,773
423,126
424,103
134,627
121,518
121,799
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
80,637
78,858
79,611
23,158
22,647
22,864
Less -Accumulated depreciation
42,951
39,296
40,219
12,335
11,285
11,551
37,686
39,562
39,392
10,823
11,362
11,313
Right of use asset
2,852
-
-
819
-
-
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Deferred taxes
853
882
2,882
245
253
828
Total non-current assets
41,427
40,480
42,310
11,897
11,625
12,151
510,200
463,606
466,413
146,524
133,143
133,950
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
1,374
-
-
395
-
-
Curremt tax liabilities
3,104
-
-
891
-
-
Trade payables
12,580
15,252
16,239
3,613
4,380
4,664
Employees Benefits
2,766
2,269
2,577
795
652
740
Other payables and accrued expenses
10,244
5,461
5,882
2,942
1,568
1,689
Total current liabilities
30,068
22,982
24,698
8,636
6,600
7,093
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,496
-
-
430
-
-
Retirement benefit obligation
938
1,065
836
269
306
241
Total non-current liabilities
2,434
1,065
836
699
306
241
Shareholders' equity
Share capital NIS 0.1 par value
(authorized - 50,000,000 shares, issued
and outstanding - 13,217,017 shares at
September 30, 2019; and 13,240,913 at
December 31, 2018)
1,425
1,425
1,425
409
409
409
Additional paid in capital
128,354
128,354
128,354
36,862
36,862
36,862
Capital fund
247
247
247
71
71
71
Treasury shares
(625)
-
-
(180)
-
-
Remeasurement of the net liability in
respect of defined benefit
(623)
(954)
(623)
(180)
(274)
(179)
Retained earnings
348,920
310,487
311,476
100,207
89,169
89,453
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
477,698
439,559
440,879
137,189
126,237
126,616
510,200
463,606
466,413
146,524
133,143
133,950
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
293,298
254,221
95,364
82,440
84,233
73,010
Cost of sales
203,443
181,735
65,535
56,908
58,427
52,193
Gross profit
89,855
72,486
29,829
25,532
25,806
20,817
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
39,540
32,040
12,316
11,145
11,355
9,201
General and administrative expenses
15,295
12,921
4,963
3,989
4,393
3,711
Other income
-
(69)
-
(69)
-
(20)
Total operating expenses
54,835
44,892
17,279
15,065
15,748
12,892
Operating profit
35,020
27,594
12,550
10,467
10,058
7,925
Financial income
15,888
1,741
2,895
2,396
4,563
500
Financial expense
3,428
(1,372)
2,138
(261)
985
(394)
Total financial income
12,460
3,113
757
2,657
3,578
894
Income before taxes on income
47,480
30,707
13,307
13,124
13,636
8,819
Taxes on income
10,037
6,730
2,977
2,842
2,883
1,933
Profit for the period
37,443
23,977
10,330
10,282
10,753
6,886
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
2.83
1.81
0.78
0.78
0.81
0.52
Diluted earnings per share
2.83
1.81
0.78
0.78
0.81
0.52
Shares used in computation of
basic EPS
13,217,017
13,240,913
13,217,017
13,240,913
13,217,017
13,240,913
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
37,443
23,977
10,330
10,282
10,753
6,886
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to
(used in) continuing operating activities (Appendix)
(15,542)
(6,520)
8,643
(3,945)
(4,463)
(1,872)
Net cash used in continuing operating activities
21,901
17,457
18,973
6,337
6,290
5,014
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(1,026)
(1,392)
(440)
(815)
(295)
(400)
Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment
-
415
-
415
-
119
Proceeds from purchase of marketable securities, net
7,655
(7,327)
(2,535)
(10,634)
2,199
(2,104)
Loans granted to others
(29,650)
-
(8,000)
-
(8,515)
-
Proceeds from loans granted to others
9,854
-
4,035
-
2,830
-
Proceeds of non current financial assets
-
3,970
-
-
-
1,140
Net cash used to continuing investing activities
(13,167)
(4,334)
(6,940)
(11,034)
(3,781)
(1,245)
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(711)
-
(237)
-
(205)
-
Aquisition of treasury shares
(625)
-
-
-
(179)
-
Net cash used to continuing financing activities
(1,336)
-
(237)
-
(384)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,398
13,123
11,796
(4,697)
2,125
3,769
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
financial period
134,287
113,062
129,889
130,882
38,566
32,470
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the
financial year
141,685
126,185
141,685
126,185
40,691
36,239
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit
to net cash from operating activities:
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
2,030
(379)
485
426
583
(109)
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
(12,196)
2,670
(1,927)
2,421
(3,501)
767
Depreciation and amortization
3,461
2,691
1,153
857
994
773
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and
equipment
-
(69)
-
(69)
-
(20)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and
other receivables
(22,956)
(4,794)
235
(1,153)
(6,593)
(1,377)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
10,021
(9,345)
16,603
(4,550)
2,878
(2,684)
increase (Decrease) in trade and other payables,
and other current liabilities
4,098
2,706
(7,906)
(1,877)
1,176
778
(15,542)
(6,520)
8,643
(3,945)
(4,463)
(1,872)
B. Significant non-cash transactions:
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income tax paid
7,686
5,761
3,232
1,812
2,207
1,499
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
[1] StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Financial Manager
(+972) 8-932-1000
itsik.b@willi-food.co.il
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-willi-food-international-reports-improvements-in-major-operational-parameters-in-third-quarter-2019-compared-to-third-quarter-2018-300961124.html
SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
