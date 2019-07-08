Log in
G. Willi-Food Provides Update Regarding Two Previously Announced Potential Acquisitions

07/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

YAVNE, Israel, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi Food"), a global food company specializing in the development, manufacturing, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today provided an update regarding two separate and independent memorandums of understanding, as described in the Company's press release on April 22, 2019 (the "MOU's" and the "Transactions", as the case may be).

The Company provided the following update regarding the two potential Transactions:

  1. Memorandum of understanding for an investment in Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads (1992) Ltd.:

    The parties are still in the stage of due diligence in order to complete the deal to sign a specific agreement that will include conditions precedent which are customary in agreements of this kind.

  2. Memorandum of understanding for an investment in Bikurei Hasadeh North 1994 Ltd.:

    In light of discussions between the parties, it was decided at this stage to delay the negotiations and the due diligence process, and it was agreed that the parties would resume discussions in a few months.

    There is no guarantee that either of the Transactions will be completed or, if completed, what the final terms of the Transactions will be.

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.:

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the risk that the potential acquisitions described in this press release will be completed, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Amir Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
amir.k@willi-food.co.il 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-willi-food-provides-update-regarding-two-previously-announced-potential-acquisitions-300880586.html

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
