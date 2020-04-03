Gå til The European Commission to decide on the Master-card/Nets merger

The European Commission to decide on the Master-card/Nets merger

The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has referred the proposed merger between Mastercard and Nets to the European Commission. This is because the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has come to the conclusion that the merger may affect markets in a number of other EU member states.

It is now up to the European Commission to assess Mastercard/Europay U.K Limited's acquisition of certain parts of Nets A/S pursuant to the European merger control rules.

On September 12, 2019, the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority received a draft notification of the proposed merger between Mastercard and Nets. The DCCA has since been in an ongoing dialogue with the parties to the transaction and conducted a number of preliminary investigations, which indicated, among other things, that the merger could affect markets in other EU member states.

On February 21, 2020, the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority received a complete notification of the merger, consequently allowing the DCCA to assess whether the DCCA should request a referral to the European Commission pursuant to Article 22 of the EC Merger Regulation. Such a request necessitates that the notification is final.

As the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has come the conclusion that the merger may affect markets in other Member States, the DCCA immediately decided upon the receipt of the final notification to request a referral to the European Commission. The European Commission has now decided to assume jurisdiction pursuant to Article 22 of the EC Merger Regulation.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of Nets' account-to-account central infrastructure services and bill payment services by Mastercard/Europay U.K Limited. Mastercard/Europay U.K Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mastercard Incorporated.

This is the first time, that the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has requested a referral to the European Commission.

For any further information please contact head of communications at The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority, Hanne Arentoft, on telephone +45 41 71 50 98.

If you are interested in learning more about merger control, please listen to our podcast